The Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, and the Coordinator of the Southern Border of the White House Roberta Jacobson, this Tuesday in Mexico City. SRE / EFE / SRE

All the migratory emergencies that the United States faces have their focus in Mexico and, regardless of the Administration’s sign, all governments need the support of the authorities of the neighboring country to address each border crisis. But that backing is also a two-way issue, as investment is needed to tackle the problem. Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House produced a knock-on effect after four years of heavy-handed politics trumpist and the US president is now seeking to deepen the collaboration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to address that challenge. A delegation headed by former ambassador Roberta Jacobson, current coordinator of the southern border of the United States, met with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday to try to define a joint plan. The debate has focused on investment for development, an issue in which two countries share the same objective, but have different points of view on the models of cooperation. While the López Obrador government calls for more efforts from Washington, the White House is seeking greater involvement from Mexico.

The visit of the team sent by Biden comes as thousands of Guatemalans, Hondurans and Salvadorans, including hundreds of minors, remain stranded on the southern and northern borders of Mexico. The objective of the trip, which takes place just after Biden announced his intention to visit the border, is, according to the White House, to study a common strategy and “implement an effective and supportive action plan in the management of the migration”. Jacobson, a veteran diplomat who was Washington’s highest representative in Mexico between 2016 and 2018, and resigned due to disagreements with Donald Trump, has been accompanied by Juan González, Biden’s strongman in Latin America, and Ricardo Zúñiga, the newly appointed envoy. Special of the Department of State for the Northern Triangle of Central America. A part of the delegation will now travel to Guatemala.

All of them have held several meetings, with Ebrard and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs such as Roberto Velasco, responsible for foreign relations for North America. The Foreign Minister highlighted in a recorded message the debate held around “how development and well-being are promoted in those Central American countries and in southern Mexico.” “In southern Mexico, as you know, a very large investment, development and welfare effort is being made. We would like the United States to be part of that effort ”, he emphasized. “In essence, it is how we can agree so that on something we agree on, we can take effective action in the short term and in the medium term. If we persevere and act together, we told them, we can ensure that these countries and southern Mexico have another future, have other possibilities, that no one has to migrate because of poverty, insecurity, or despair, but whoever wants to do it does. as an option, as an alternative ”. However, the meeting, which according to Ebrard was informative, has ended without an agreement on the matter.

The US Administration has not yet ruled, but on matters related to development cooperation, Washington and Mexico have two different views. The United States tends to make its investments subject to evaluating the performance of a country in managing these funds, while the López Obrador government favors the direct concession of resources.

The delegation arrived with three claims, according to Duncan Wood, vice president of the Wilson Center in Washington, to EL PAÍS. “First, that Mexico continues to support the United States in containing migratory flows, and most of that has to do with the southern border with Guatemala. Second, they are going to have to work together to put together a plan. López Obrador has said that the United States has to invest more in Central America. The team is going to tell them that they are absolutely right, but if Mexico is not willing to invest anything in the region, they are going to ask them why Washington has to do the same in the midst of this crisis derived from the pandemic ”, continues Wood , who highlights the top-level profile of the delegation sent by the White House.

The commitment of the new US Administration is, for the moment, to allocate 4,000 million dollars to Central America. The amount, announced in January, is a starting point for a titanic task that includes, for example, the reconstruction of a country devastated by hurricanes Iota and Eta like Honduras, which was another trigger for the last migrant caravan last January. . “The third point is the growing number of Mexicans arriving at the US border,” Wood continues. “If they are really 40,000 [los migrantes mexicanos detenidos cada mes desde el año pasado, según datos oficiales] that means there is a deep problem in Mexico. They are going to have to talk about employment, the economy ”.

These data represent an exponential increase compared to recent years. But López Obrador has chosen to play defense and this Tuesday in his morning press conference he rejected the scenario that the trip is intended to draw attention to the Government. “They are wrong,” said the president. “The relationship that we have with the United States is one of respect, of mutual respect, and we are very grateful to the United States Government for not interfering with and not violating our constitutional foreign policy principles. In the last talk we had with President Biden, he reaffirmed the commitment that the sovereignty of our country will be respected and we are also going to enforce that right, because we are an independent country, a sovereign country, ”López continued. Obrador.

These statements have a precedent in his relationship with Trump. In mid-2019, López Obrador bowed to Washington’s demands to stop the arrival of Central Americans in the United States in the face of tariff threats from Washington. At this time, bilateral relations between Mexico and the United States revolve around migration and the distribution of vaccines against covid-19. Trump’s relief encouraged the first caravan of Central Americans in late January. Thousands of Hondurans first encountered repression by the Guatemalan security forces and then the Mexican border. Those who manage to cross and reach the Rio Grande face an expulsion to the south.

In February, more than 100,000 migrants were detained or detained. Given this increase, on March 19, the Mexican Government deployed new operations on the southern border “to safeguard the rights and integrity of migrant minors from different Central American nations, used by criminal networks as a transit pass to reach the north of the country. ”. The Ministry of the Interior also reported access restrictions “at land crossings for visitors with non-essential activities” due to the health emergency of covid-19. The Mexican authorities have identified almost 4,200 minors, accompanied and unaccompanied, so far this year “who traveled irregularly in Mexican territory and are preyed upon by human traffickers who profit from irregular migration.”

