Mexico.- During a meeting telematics convened by USA to create a coalition against him fentanylhe mexican government reaffirmed his commitment in the struggle against this synthetic drugbut underlined the need of tackle the structural causes that drive your production and consumption.

The Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcenahighlighted the actions taken by Mexico to combat the traffic of fentanyl, such as the strengthening of the regulatory system of chemical substancesthe record seizure of drugs and the destruction of numerous laboratories of drugs.

However, he noted that these measures alone will not solve the problem and stressed the importance of addressing underlying causes.

Mexico proposes prioritizing development and public health as tools against organized crimeIn addition to strengthening the prevention and address the causes that affect vulnerable groups.

Also, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador requested greater cooperation in the exchange of information between authorities and greater international regulation of substances.

Collaboration between the United States and Mexico in the fight against he drug trafficking faces challenges, especially after the murder fingers American citizens in Mexican territory in March, which generated tensions and calls for intervention by the Republican opposition.

As reported by the EFE agency, Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of Staterecalled that approximately 110,000 people died last year in the US due to drug overdoses, mainly fentanyl.

This drug is manufactured by the Mexican cartels from chemical precursors coming from from China and then it is trafficked to the United Stateswhere cause thousands of deaths every year.

At the coalition launch, other major allies of USA in the region, as Colombiaalso participated, while China decided not to join.

He problem Fentanyl represents a challenge for public health and safety in the region, and international cooperation becomes essential to address this problem effectively and address the underlying causes of trafficking and consumption of this dangerous drug.