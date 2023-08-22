At least fifteen dead and 36 injured. This is the heavy toll of the head-on accident involving a truck and a bus on a Mexican highway.

The bus, according to reports from the Puebla (Mexico) authorities, “carried mostly migrants” from Venezuela and collided with a truck on the stretch of highway that connects Oaxaca and Puebla.

A stretch of road that is often the scene of accidents involving illegal immigrants crammed into makeshift vehicles. The governor of Oaxaca, Salomon Jara, confirmed the accident without however providing a definitive death toll.

The 36 wounded were transferred to hospitals and health centers in Puebla. The governor of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara Cruz, expressed his condolences and urged the various institutions to “cooperate as necessary” to respond to the emergency.