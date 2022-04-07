A strong clash between two public transport units in the central Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City left at least 60 injured. The accident occurred on the morning of this Thursday, April 7, on one of the main roads of the Mexican capital.

“In total, 60 preventive medical attentions were carried out, whose passes were granted by the corresponding insurer. It is worth mentioning that only five people were transferred as priorities,” the Mexico City Mobility Secretariat (Semovi) said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that the operator of the Atrolsa unit -a form of land transport unit- is hospitalized as a detainee.

The accident occurred on the morning of this Thursday when a unit of the transport corridor collided with a Metrobus Line 7 double-decker bus.

The site was presented to attend the personal emergency of the Rescue Squad and Medical Emergencies, Red Cross, Heroic Fire Department, CRUM, Secretariat of Risk Management and Civil Protection, Secretariat of Citizen Security, Secretariat of Mobility, among other organizations.

Meanwhile, the operators of the crashed units were detained by personnel from the Ministry of Citizen Security “to answer for the fact before the Public Ministry.”

Personnel from the Ministry of Mobility, the transportation regulatory body, Metrobús, the Attorney General’s Office, as well as the insurer traveled to the hospitals to continue offering the necessary support, the statement added.

The units involved were withdrawn with the support of security forces in the capital. “As a result of this incident, the ATROLSA company will be suspended for 30 calendar days in its Chapultepec-Palmas corridor, a service that will be offered by the Passenger Transportation Network during that period, at the same cost,” added Semovi.

