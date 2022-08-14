Together we will make history, they said, and the only thing they have managed to do is a true present of terror, which exceeds figures and terrorist acts never before achieved, not even in those neoliberal governments, this 4th government has not been able to or what is worse, it has not has wanted to put a stop, or at least reduce the violence, but quite the opposite, in each morning homily he encourages it: Now Ciudad Juárez, Guanajuato, Jalisco is burning, as recently happened in Zacatecas, Morelos, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, my beloved Sinaloa, other states where the crime rate was very low today is unleashed, all of Mexico is on fire.

Can it already be admitted that AMLO was a danger to Mexico or do they need more fires, explosions, disappearances, massacres and more violent acts? Let me guess, they will come out again with their increasingly flimsy speech of blaming the past and continue to harbor false hopes in the future; sister, Mexican brother wake up, both the past and the future are verb tenses that do not require any action in the now and it is this moment for which for 18 years they were supposed to rule, it is now that your life and that of your loved ones is more at risk than ever, or due to violence due to incapacity, or due to the evident submission and/or pact with the OC, or due to the collapsed health system, the one they promised would be like the one in Denmark and today, our children and adults they die due to lack of cancer drugs, investments are chased away, jobs are lost, they indoctrinate instead of educating, every day the middle class disappears, to join people in extreme poverty, those who are not aspiring, those people who live off the government begging to be slaves to the occurrences of Mr. Who lives in the National Palace, that patriot who sends his youngest son to study at the most expensive school in England, yes, the one who promotes Franciscan austerity but who has e to his other two sons living as millionaires abroad without having worked a single day.

Apathy, ignorance or fear? Why don’t you do anything about it? It is very serious that we normalize the foolishness of the President, who by not reaching the votes in the lower and upper chambers, at the point of decrees and violating the law one day and the next he also intends to end freedoms, democracy, the State of Law, transparency and accountability that these advances cost so much and today only co-governs with the army and obviously only agrees with the OC, the business, political or social class does not occupy them, it submits them, blackmail or persecution for any voice of opposition, that is why I will not tire of insisting that the only light on this dark path is reconciliation and union, NOW is the time for you to get involved, take a position on the right side in this terrifying present, express yourself and raise awareness in your close circle, with your family, with your friends, do not limit yourself to that comfortable position of I do not like politics, it is about assuming your role as a citizen and responsible citizen, that what until now has given this country, you return it to try to leave a habitable place for your children.

For what you love most, for those you love the most, I invite you again to strengthen the alliance, not to leave the present and destiny of your family only to politicians, assume the leading role you have, let’s go together, #VaxMéxico! !!