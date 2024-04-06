Mexico broke diplomatic relations with the Government of Ecuador after the invasion of the Police of that country in the Mexican Embassy in Quitoreported the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena.

“In consultations with President López Obrador, given the flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the injuries suffered by Mexican diplomatic personnel in Ecuador, Mexico announces the immediate breaking of diplomatic relations with Ecuador,” the chancellor expressed to through social networks.

Tonight, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared that he asked the chancellor to declare diplomatic relations with Ecuador suspendedafter the invasion of the Police of that country to the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas.

“Alicia Bárcena, our Secretary of Foreign Affairs, has just informed me that Ecuadorian police forcefully entered our embassy and they detained the former vice president of that country, who was a refugee and processing asylum due to the persecution and harassment he faced,” the president wrote on his social networks.

“This is a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico.for which I have instructed our chancellor to issue a statement regarding this authoritarian act, proceed legally and immediately declare the suspension of diplomatic relations with the government of Ecuador.”

This Friday night, Ecuadorian authorities arrested former vice president Jorge Glas, who had been taking refuge since December in the Mexican embassy in Quito.

The Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of Ecuador reported that Glas was evading an arrest warrant for alleged corruption.

“The National Government informs citizens that Jorge Glas Espinel, sentenced to imprisonment by the Ecuadorian justice system, has been arrested tonight and placed under the orders of the competent authorities,” the ministry said in a statement.

In the morning, President López Obrador assured that the Government of Mexico had granted political asylum to Jorge Glas and was waiting for Ecuador to grant safe passage to leave that country.

Marcelo Ebrard, former Secretary of Foreign Affairs, stressed that the action of the Ecuadorian government to forcefully enter the Mexican Embassy, ​​detain an asylum seeker and violate national sovereignty is unprecedented.

“I support President López Obrador's decision to suspend relations,” said the former foreign minister.

Reactions

Also on social networks, the senator Claudia Ruiz Massieuwho was Enrique Peña Nieto's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, stated that the entry of police or any other force into the embassy of any country is a serious violation of diplomatic law.

“If it is confirmed that this has just happened against our embassy in Ecuador, the international community must condemn it in the strongest terms,” ​​he stressed.

The presidential candidate of Movimiento Ciudadano, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, stated that this is an attack against the sovereignty of Mexico that should not be tolerated.

“This embassy represents the Mexican State and is inviolable. It is part of our territory. We hope that the @GobiernoMX and the @SRE_mx act with the firmness that the situation warrants.”