Passengers at the Mexico City International Airport, on January 8. Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro

The health crisis continues to break infection records in Mexico. The Ministry of Health has announced that this Friday a historical maximum of 21,366 cases of coronavirus has been reached in the last 24 hours. With these recent diagnoses, the country has accumulated one million 609,755 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. In terms of deaths, the health authorities have reported the death of 1,106 people in the last day, bringing the country to 139,022 deaths. The fatality rate due to covid-19 stands at 8%.

In the last five days, Mexico has registered unprecedented numbers of infections and deaths. After the holidays and December holidays, official statistics show hospitals on the brink of collapse. Mexico City reports a general bed occupancy of 90%, followed by the State of Hidalgo with 86% and Guanajuato, with 84%, is in third place. The State of Mexico, Nuevo León and Puebla are the other three States that are also bordering on the collapse of their hospitals with more than 70% of hospital admissions.

In the update of the so-called epidemiological traffic light, the federal authorities placed a red traffic light – which means that they are at maximum risk – to 10 entities: Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Guanajuato , Tlaxcala and Morelos.

The lowest hours in the health sector in the country are recorded in parallel with the progress of the national vaccination program against covid-19. This Friday the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that 415,417 doses have been applied to medical personnel who are in hospitals with covid areas. “We have already started to put the second doses, 1,958 people have been vaccinated in second doses, this is already a complete scheme of the Pfizer vaccine,” he explained.

Along with the health crisis, the Mexican authorities are seeking to resolve the economic crisis derived from the pandemic. With several weeks on the red light, businessmen in the Valley of Mexico have raised their voices to ask local governments to relax the confinement measures and allow them to open. The head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, has given in to these protests and, despite continuing at a high risk level, has allowed the partial reopening of restaurants as of January 18. Locals will be able to make use of the parking lots and sidewalks to deploy terraces and provide services until six in the afternoon. The official has assured that the agreements with the hospitality sector will be maintained until “the vaccine reaches everyone.” In Mexico City, 75,937 vaccines have been applied against covid-19.