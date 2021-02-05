One of the ATMs affected by the card cloning network, in Playa del Carmen (Mexico), in June. OCCRP

The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) announced this Thursday that the accounts of 79 people linked to a card cloning network at ATMs in the Riviera Maya have been blocked. The director of the UIF, Santiago Nieto, has reported on his social networks that the suspects are Romanians and Mexicans who operated in the tourist area of ​​Cancun, Quintana Roo, and that they were being investigated in the Operation Caribbean. The modus operandi of the network is similar to the organization dismantled in 2019 that for five years stole 240 million dollars annually thanks to the installation of devices in ATMs on the Mexican coast.

The Operation Caribbean It includes the collaboration of the Security Cabinet, the National Intelligence Center of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States (FBI, for its acronym in English) as well as the UIF. With the collaboration between the institutions, it was possible to identify the suspects and block up to 79 Mexican and Romanian accounts of a criminal network with operations center in Cancun. However, the network has expanded to other tourist areas such as Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos or the Riviera Nayarita.

The FIU has detailed that the criminal organization is dedicated to altering ATMs in tourist hotels in the Riviera Maya. Criminals install devices in the machines to steal the details of the bank cards of visitors who use them to extract cash. With the stolen data, they manage to duplicate the cards and steal money from tourists’ accounts, operating under the name of front companies of the same criminal organization. The modus operandi mimics the criminal network dismantled in 2019, which for five years altered the ATMs of the main tourist destinations in Mexico and raised $ 240 million annually before being dissolved

The investigations focused on studying the international money movement of the accounts. A total of 277 unusual banking operations were analyzed for amounts up to 337.5 million pesos (about 16.5 million dollars) and another 520 reports of relevant operations for more than 125.5 million pesos (slightly more than 6 million dollars) in international transfers. In addition, the network issued 1,834 checks for more than 150 million pesos (7.36 million dollars) and received another 700 for similar amounts.

The Security Cabinet provided the FIU with several intelligence reports drawn up over months. They detailed the activity of the main leaders, financial operators, family members, companies, lawyers, as well as various public servants who operate in the corruption networks that favored the duplication of cards and the theft of their data. With the help of the FBI, it was possible to locate a large number of members of the criminal group, as well as its largest financial operators and companies used in money laundering.