Rosalía Castro has been looking for her son for 10 years in mass graves in Veracruz. From the day she disappeared, December 24, 2011, she knows nothing more than what she has been finding on her own. Like thousands of mothers, daughters, wives or sisters, he has kicked the mountains, the forests and the lands that had even already been removed by the authorities, to search tirelessly for his family member. In Mexico there are, according to the complaints filed alone, almost 87,000 disappeared. An alarming figure for a country that is not at war. In almost three years of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, almost one person has disappeared every hour, more than 24,600 people. This is the size of a tragedy that has broken thousands of families. And that he is not present this Thursday while a reform to the law of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) is decided in Congress that consolidates, according to human rights groups and government agencies involved, their worst fears: they are alone again .

The victims of the disappeared are not the only ones affected by this reform, but they are the ones who have made the strongest complaint that a law of this type complicates their lives even more. The new standard, also known as the gertz law —By the name of the attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero— eliminates the possibility that the Attorney General’s Office, the federal body to which thousands of families turn when in their States they observe the omission and corruption of the authorities, investigate in a coordinated manner with them their cases and participate in the search efforts. It will not be obliged to do so, protected by the repeated concept of the institution’s autonomy, and it will only do so in cases it deems appropriate: of great social relevance or that constitute a serious violation of human rights. Families are often the ones who provide the most information to public ministries, surpassed by thousands of folders to which they do not have the capacity to dedicate enough time.

With the current law, the one that converted the former Attorney General’s Office into a Prosecutor’s Office, which was approved in 2018 and had not even been implemented before it was definitively annulled this Thursday, the federal body had the obligation to report the status of criminal proceedings. If they had found something new in the investigation, a suspect, culprit or indication. The law guaranteed the victims’ right to obtain this information and they often went to ask for it. With the reform, the Prosecutor’s Office has the obligation to investigate in the cases it considers, but not to give access to the files or a copy to the victim. The one who is on the ground looking, risking his life, enduring death threats to obtain any evidence to bring to the authorities. The right to use independent experts also ends with this new law. In the previous one, the State had to guarantee them this option and pay the costs; now it will be the families who must take charge if they so wish.

The head of the National Search Commission, Karla Quintana, one of the government agencies most affected by this new measure, denounces what was approved this Thursday: “In reality what it does is limit and deny the rights of the victims already obtained in a very concrete. It denies the power of attraction of the cases and even complicates it so that it is not obliged to do so. It sets us back decades in what has been achieved in the area of ​​human rights. In general, the issue of autonomy in the law shows a complete misunderstanding of the term, which I do not think is a mistake, it is completely intentional. The autonomy of the Prosecutor’s Office must imply the freedom of the investigating agent to investigate, not shirk responsibilities and think that you are not part of a State, ”says Quintana.

One of the men appointed by López Obrador to deal with tragedies like this, Alejandro Encinas, deputy attorney for Human Rights, Population and Migration, has also harshly criticized the measure and pointed out that it “distorts ministerial autonomy, returning to a vertical prosecutor’s office , closed to citizens and inter-institutional coordination ”. “The reform does not add up to recognizing the right of the victims, perpetuating the denial of the right of access to justice,” Encinas adds in a column published this week in the newspaper. The universal.

Relatives of the disappeared carry out a search on their own in the State of Sinaloa. Hector Guerrero

The reform of the FGR comes at a time when performance reports rank it as one of the worst in the world. Impunity exceeds 95% of the cases that it managed to prosecute. In the case of the disappeared, there are only 35 convictions. And according to a report from Mexico Evalúa, with official information from the National Institute of Statistics and other government agencies, indicates that most of the cases investigated have to do with drug trafficking and possession of weapons, 80% of the investigations .

This new law, in practice, puts even more obstacles to the already deficient search for people. “If someone disappears now, the Search Commissions cannot request an immediate location or request any procedure. We need the Prosecutor’s Office for a search, a cell phone check, witness interviews … What can happen? That the Prosecutor’s Office does not consider it or decide to wait 72 hours, or that it relies on its autonomy. We’ll be in the push and pull with this point and that’s the problem. In practice it should be their obligation, but autonomy will once again be an excuse not to proceed ”, adds Quintana.

Many groups of families of victims have also spoken out against and denounce having been left out. “For us it is a setback from what we had won for 15 years. Where the Prosecutor’s Office was obliged to attend to us, we were coadjuvants, we were assistants to the Public Ministry, not only because we have information, but because we are very interested in looking for them. A Ministry may not have enough life, but I am interested in finding my brother, ”says the representative of the BÚSCAME collective, Grace Fernández. “Now they send us back to the States. But we are talking in many cases of enforced disappearances, where the state or municipal authorities themselves had something to do with it. They would have to investigate themselves and that is not going to happen. Now, who can help us? ”She wonders indignantly. Fernández has been searching for his brother since 2008 and has proven that the Army Special Forces were involved in his kidnapping.

The coordinator of the Department of Justice of Mexico Evaluates, Mara Gómez, who has investigated the progress of the prosecutor’s offices and the federal body in recent years, points out that the law also proposes other setbacks that affect not only the victims of the disappeared, but the entire population. “The technical independence of prosecutors and public ministries is lost, as they will need the supervision of an authority to investigate certain cases; therefore if you have to investigate a deputy or a governor, it is possible that it stops. Also the option of advancing in the proposal to create a career civil service, as contemplated in the previous law, with an independent training body. Part of what was achieved with the old law is that the investigation was not case by case but criminal phenomena, since most of them are related, ”says Gómez.

The reform of the FGR ends with a law that had made almost no progress in recent years. Some proposals that did not materialize because after the inauguration of Gertz Manero, work began on this project that is more similar to the old rule, of the Attorney General’s Office, than the one that was voted in 2018. For this reason, some Families like Rosalía Castro, who every day go out to look for their disappeared, are indifferent. The authorities have never supported them, from some governments and others, he denounces. “You will not find a missing person on a desk, you have to go out. It is very painful and I know that it represents a setback to our rights, but before, nobody guaranteed us anything in practice. It was very difficult for me to be heard in the federal prosecutor’s office for my son’s case. And to date I have no progress, “says Castro.

Mexico is experiencing its bloodiest stage in history, with almost 100 people killed every day. There are states besieged by organized crime, such as the case of Michoacán, and state and federal authorities discuss every day the best way to confront it. But behind this tragedy is another even more cruel and macabre, that of tens of thousands of families searching for their dead underground. The most terrible consequence of the uncontrolled violence that the country is experiencing without the federal government having a political will to confront it. “It is a terror strategy and they are terrorists and gangsters. Even if they want to cover it up with the term organized crime. What kills is the uncertainty. When you have your family member dead, you lose your fear, but while he is missing you do not know if he is alive and they are torturing him or may kill him because they are looking for him, ”says Fernández. Castro adds: “They have to be in our shoes to understand it. They have to live it. There are very insensitive people ”.

