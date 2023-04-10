While the migrants injured in the fire in Ciudad Juárez on March 28 recover, the Mexican government is working hard these days to identify and advance in the repatriation of the 40 deceased. On Friday the first corpse was transferred to Bogotá, while seven bodies began their march to El Salvador by land, escorted by the National Guard, this Saturday. 11 deceased Guatemalans will be transferred this week that begins by plane, as agreed by the Government of that country and the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The same will happen with six Honduran migrants who lost their lives in the incident. There are still hospitalized in various health centers, five of them in serious condition.

The tragedy in Ciudad Juárez has revealed these days the inefficiency of the system when it comes to treating migrants who cross Mexico trying to cross into the United States, and has caused more than one political row. A decree by Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 2019 created the Inter-Ministerial Commission for Comprehensive Care in Migration Matters and entrusted the coordination of said policy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of Marcelo Ebrard. But the commission has not had more than eight sessions in all this time and has not met since April 7, 2022. Francisco Garduño, head of the INM for almost four years, did not attend any of these meetings.

The quarrel broke out days ago between the Secretaries of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, and Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, over their powers over immigration policy. Acid darts were thrown. But Garduño was the first to fall, according to the statements of the priest Alejandro Solalinde, who met with López Obrador this week and declared the National Migration Institute (Inami) to be buried. Solalinde announced his replacement by a new body, the National Coordination of Immigration and Immigration Affairs, in which Garduño’s participation is unlikely.

The priest has returned to the political front line regarding migration after his criticism of the brutality with which migrants were treated by Inami and the National Guard kept him away from this issue, which continues to worsen in Mexico .

The ashes of Ciudad Juárez had not just been extinguished when a confusing piece of news surprised the country. What appeared to be the kidnapping of a van with more than twenty tourists in Guanajuato on April 6 turned out to be part of a contingent of migrants headed for San Luis Potosí at that time. 35 were rescued in a desert area of ​​this state, including those from Guanajuato. It was a whole ceremony of confusion that forced the mobilization of helicopters in search of the migrants. In this case, there was talk again of mafias that traffic in people who want to arrive in the United States, from whom large sums of money are requested. A similar issue emerged after the fire in Ciudad Juárez, when some reports spoke of extortion by jailers to open the doors to those who later died burned.

The San Luis Potosí Prosecutor’s Office sent 27 people to the offices of the National Migration Institute this Saturday, 23 of them Venezuelans and four Salvadorans, among those located on the 6th on highway 57 in Matehuala, according to official information. They are considered victims of a probable kidnapping. It is, so far, four families and eight adults traveling alone. The families will be channeled to the Office for the Protection of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, and will be housed in a social assistance center. Adults will be issued a visitor’s card for humanitarian reasons.

The rest of the migrants, close to a hundred in total, according to the notes of recent days, will remain under the protection of the INM to “provide them with care, support and assistance,” according to a government statement, as their whereabouts become known. .

Migration is a recurring issue in Mexico that, from time to time, shakes consciences with more force. The tragedy in Ciudad Juárez has been one of those moments of inflection due to the situation that was experienced in the center where they were locked up. Nobody opened the doors for them so they could flee the flames, which sparked protests from numerous politicians and public fear. The senators from Morena themselves, the official party, were divided regarding the appearances to give explanations of the two secretaries directly involved, López and Ebrard. Although some supported this proposal by the leader of his bench, Ricardo Monreal, the block finally ruled it out. But in the Senate those days some of the most heartbreaking appearances that have been seen in the upper house were heard: the independent senator Emilio Álvarez Icaza gave a shouted speech to account for an announced tragedy: “This is a State crime! . Damn!”

