In the hope of finding them alive, the Mexican authorities began an operation this Monday to rescue the ten miners who were trapped on Wednesday afternoon in a coal deposit in the northern region of Coahuila. An underwater drone equipped with a high resolution camera and light is preparing to enter one of the three wells, flooded after the group, in full excavation, ran into an adjoining area full of water that collapsed and flooded the place and prevented them from leaving. Only five workers, who had to be hospitalized, were able to escape. Expelled by a “jet of water”, as reported to local media.

The immersion of the drone will serve to know in detail how the interior of the mine is before, in the middle of this week, the divers can descend to proceed to the rescue, according to Luis Cresencio Sandoval, the Secretary of National Defense ( Sedena). The operation is scheduled to be carried out through well three, whose water level has dropped from 34 meters to 19 in the last five days thanks to the extraction work carried out with powerful pumps that expel 328 liters per second to the outside.

The announcement of the drone caused a stir in the camp where the relatives of the miners remain in Agujita, a community in the state of Coahuila, bordering the United States. Some, excited, hoped that this inspection will speed up the entry of divers.

Meanwhile, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who on Sunday verified on the ground the work carried out by the more than 400 troops deployed in the area, has indicated that he maintains the “faith” of saving the ten miners alive. . Despite criticism from the families of the workers, the president defended that his government “acted quickly” and promised that responsibilities will be cleared up. «First the rescue and don’t worry about the other thing that there will be justice. We will not forget,” he remarked.

As a first step, the Attorney General’s Office announced on Sunday that it has asked the Ministry of Labor for information on the inspections it has carried out in mines in Coahuila in terms of safety. The region is sadly known for the frequent accidents in its deposits. The most recent occurred in June 2021, in the municipality of Múzquiz, when another flood trapped seven miners who lost their lives.