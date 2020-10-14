Textile Workers in an Antifascist Demonstration in Mexico. DIPLOMATIC HISTORICAL STOCK

After the proclamation of the Second Republic in 1931, Mexico and Spain achieved their best bilateral relationship in their respective careers as independent nation states. The fruits were almost immediate and in various spheres and levels: from the elevation of the bilateral relationship to the category of embassies, to the sponsorship of academic stays or visits by intellectuals (such as the famous Valle-Inclán to post-revolutionary Mexico) or to Spanish support for Mexican membership in the League of Nations ….