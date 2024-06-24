This Monday (24) marks two years since the US Supreme Court revoked constitutional access to abortion, in a landmark decision that became known as Roe v. Wade. Wade. The measure removed federal powers to legislate on the subject and redirected them to the American states.

Since then, more than 20 Republican-led states have imposed restrictions and managed to change local legislation that allowed the procedure to kill babies who were still in the process of forming. Among them is Florida, governed by Republican Ron DeSantis, which restricted abortion until the 6th week of pregnancy in May.

Despite the victory in favor of life at the federal level, many Americans continue to seek abortion as an option outside the country, especially in Mexico, a neighboring country that decriminalized the procedure throughout the country last year.

According to the portal The Conversation, the search for Mexican clinics has grown in recent years due to the facilities found in the Latin country for abortions. This is because women who want to purposefully terminate their pregnancy do not need to present documentation proving their origin, making the process easily accepted in that country.

An abortion clinic in the border city of Tijuana told the NPR that, since the Roe v. Wade, the number of American clients seeking Mexico for the procedure doubled, jumping from 25% to 50%.

As a result of growing demand from the USA, the number of places to perform abortions has also increased. One of the most recent to open is strategically located in Cancún, one of the most popular destinations for tourists.

The establishment itself admitted that the intentional opening of a new clinic in the region is linked to the fact that numerous US airports offer direct flights to the Mexican city.

Hot topic in the US elections

Abortion is one of the main topics dividing American voters in the November presidential elections, which will possibly be contested by Democrat Joe Biden, the current leader of the White House, a strong supporter of the abortion agenda, and Republican Donald Trump, who has been under pressure by his electorate to be more emphatic about defending life at the federal level.

On the two-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Biden’s campaign released a new ad attacking Trump, blaming the former president for restricting the procedure in several states across the country – a pro-life victory.

In a statement this Monday (24), Biden made statements through an official statement on the matter.

“Two years ago, Donald Trump’s majority on the Supreme Court destroyed women’s fundamental freedom to access the health care they need and deserve,” said the Democrat.

“The consequences have been devastating: In states across the country, Trump’s allies have enacted extreme and dangerous abortion bans – many of them without exceptions for rape or incest – that are putting women’s lives at risk and threatening doctors with prison sentence”, added the American president.

Biden further stated that “if [Trump] given the opportunity, there is no doubt that he will ban abortion nationwide, with or without the help of Congress.”

US Vice President, Kamala Harris, and First Lady, Jill Biden, also mobilized in favor of abortion this Monday in an attempt to mobilize volunteers and voters.

Republican voters, however, expect more from the former president who will run again for the head of the White House. In April, Trump said that abortion laws should be defined by each US state, moving away from the national ban on abortion, a position that has alienated some segments of the Republican Party.

In April, he stated, “My view is that we now have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine it by vote or legislation, or perhaps both.”

Four years ago, Biden rarely mentioned abortion access in his election campaign, fearing the issue could alienate moderate voters. Now, it is a fundamental pillar of his re-election bid.

Biden and Trump remain tied in national polls with less than five months to go before the election, while Trump has a slight lead in the states that will decide it, according to polls carried out after the Republican’s criminal conviction.

On economic issues like inflation, Trump scores higher among voters overall than Biden.

But polls and results from state ballot initiatives have shown that a large majority of voters reject strict abortion bans.

Biden and Trump will debate this Thursday (27) for the first time in this election campaign cycle.