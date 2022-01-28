What an exciting and cardiac game that the Mexican team played against the Jamaican team. In a game that suffered an injury to Jorge Sánchez just at minute 5, it was largely dominated by those led by strategist Gerardo Martino, although the lack of attention caused the goal against.
At minute 50′, striker Rogelio Funes Mori did not clear the ball with force, leaving it in the middle for Daniel Johnson to order it to save and thus put the first of the night. It should be noted that the Caribbean team played with one less since 47′, after the expulsion of Damion Lowe, who left a blow to the humanity of Andrés Guardado.
The eleven in the field began with light attacks, until the effective changes for ‘Tata’ Martino arrived. With the departure of Uriel Antuna and the entry of Jesús Corona, El Tri showed a new face and the attacks were constant, against a withdrawn Jamaican team that only played to defend and take care of the score.
The equalizer fell to 81′, only ten minutes on the pitch were enough for the striker Henry Martin to take advantage of his goalscoring instinct and be at the right moment to just push the ball and seal the 1-1 with the assistance of Jesús Corona.
Two minutes later, the battering ram Alexis Vegawho was the man of the match, put the icing on the cake for his good performance, taking advantage of an excellent pass from Carlos Rodríguez to hit the ball from the left and thus get the somersault.
With this triumph for the Aztec team, Mexico continues in third place in the World Cup qualifiers with 17 units. His next two games for El Tri will be against Costa Rica and Panama, respectively. The first game will be on Sunday, July 30; while the second will be on Wednesday, February 2.
