Yesterday the combined Mexican team measured forces against its similar of Jamaica. On paper, and after the casualties of 15 starting players from the Caribbean country, a smooth game was expected and without difficulties. However, it was not like that, the Tricolor once again got complicated again and they got a bittersweet 2-1 victory.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
All the footballers looked bad on the field, except for Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Romo and Jesús Gallardo. Outside of there the others did not present their best performance. Alexis Vega’s goal was on a play made by himself, however, for most of the game it went unnoticed. Already in the final minutes Henry Martin put a goal to beat goalkeeper Blake and seal the three points.
Once again the defensive rear looked bad. It is a fact that ‘Tata’ has had a hard time putting together a solid defense that is almost a wall. Whether in the senior team, or in the one that was active in the Tokyo Olympic Games, it is difficult to find 4 men, two centrals and two full-backs, who do a good performance. César Montes was weak in the actions; Néstor Araujo was right in two, but failed in two others; While a single mistake ended up costing Sánchez everything he had done in the game.
Roberto Alvarado He had the opportunity to fight for a starting position, since Uriel Antuna had been informed that he would start. The coach gave ‘Piojo’ confidence, who ended up missing a play just in front of the frame, sending the ball to the base of the post. Two minutes later, Jamaica’s tying goal would fall. Without a doubt, with this error, it will be difficult for the cement player to appear in the eleven of the next game.
In most of the game Jorge Sanchez he had done an outstanding performance, going up and down, and commanding poisonous services. Only a moment of inattention on his part caused the goal against. Case similar to the front Rogelio Funes Mori, who in the first half had a precise pass and his header sent him out of the goal, which speaks of deconcentration.
That is how Mexico got a bittersweet and even bitter 2-1 win. If Gerardo Martino does not correct these errors, the next matches could be complicated, and even more so knowing that more competitive teams than Jamaica are coming.
Leave a Reply