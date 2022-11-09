The Mexican team he won with superiority and by a landslide to his similar Iraq with a score of 4-0 on the field of the Montilivi Municipal Stadium, in the penultimate match prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Barely at minute 3′ of the game, the Tricolor was up on the scoreboard, after an excellent pass by Jesus Gallardo for Alexis Vega to throw himself into the area to connect the ball and thus open the scoring.
The Tricolor kept looking for Hassan Hachim’s goal with the speed of Gallardo and Vega, however, they were nothing short of scoring the second goal. From that moment those led by Martino lowered the revolutions and thus the referee blew the whistle for the end of the first half.
Already in the complementary part. the rain was present, as well as the carousel of changes by ‘Tata’ Martino. The Mexican ‘sprinter’, Uriel Antuna, had been in the field for a few minutes and in the first one he had, he showed his speed by getting rid of a rival, putting a pass inside the area so that Rogelio Funes Mori he would only score and make it 2-0.
With the entry of Uriel Antuna, Mexico gained more speed on the sides. At minute 66′ Jesus Gallardo He closed a round performance by taking a three-finger shot to the boat early to put the goal of the win.
Already in the final minutes, Mexico began to take the ball, gave it circulation and decided to respect the rival, which was not a major impediment in the commitment.
In the added minutes, the whistler marked a clear hand inside the area in favor of Mexico. The person in charge of collecting Uriel Antunawho tricked the goalkeeper by shooting to the left side and sealing the win.
In this way, the Mexican team won by a landslide and convincingly against Iraq 4-0. Now, it will be next Wednesday when they face Sweden, a rival that will demand much more of them and where changes are expected in Martino’s starting eleven.
