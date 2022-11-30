The Mexican team was left out of the World Cup by beating Saudi Arabia 2-1, placing third in Group C with 4 points.
Just 2 minutes into the game, one of the most dangerous appeared. Forward Hirving Lozano turned and sent a precise pass for Alexis Vega to shoot, although the goalkeeper was attentive and avoided the first of the night.
At 13′ into the game, the Arabs put the Aztec defensive back in trouble. The player Luis Chávez committed a tactical foul, which, in the end, was about to be the first of those led by Hervé Renard, sending the ball nowhere near Ochoa’s goal.
One of the most dangerous men was Hirving Lozano. On several occasions ‘Chucky’ was encouraged to send poisonous centers within the area that were close to being contacted by Orbelín Pineda and Alexis Vega.
And the tension was not long in coming, since before the end of the first half, the player and recently entered the field of the Saudis, Sharaihli, threw a popcorn that passed only centimeters from Guillermo Ochoa’s goal. That was how they went to the locker room in the first half with a score of 0-0.
Already for the complementary part, the Argentine coach decided to remove Vega to put Uriel Antuna in his place. In a corner kick, the defender César Montes put a taquito pass to make it appear henry martin opening the scoring and scoring Mexico’s first goal in the World Cup.
Only 5 minutes later, at 52′. In a set piece play, one of the best players of the Tricolor appeared, Luis Chavezwho made it clear that he is living a good football moment to put the inner part of the ball into the ball and make a real painting of a goal, putting the second of the night.
Mexico was looking for a single goal for the classification, and the stadium exploded when at 55′, Hirving Lozano scored the long-awaited third goal, however, the cry was drowned, because the flag bearer pointed out of place.
At 69′, Henry Martin had the goal that would lead to the round of 16, however, he burst the ball and sent the ball into the stands. Minutes later, Chávez once again hit the ball excellently with another free kick, although now Al Owais did make a save.
The Aztec attacks continued and the Arabs did not see the hard, but the dense, Orbelín, Lozano and Chávez kept trying. In an action, ‘Chucky’ made a good overflow to leave Antuna alone, who was slow to connect and crashed his shot into a rival defender.
Time was running out, and neither Mexico nor Argentina scored the goal they put against the Tricolor in the second round, which caused nerves to be on the surface. At 87′, Uriel Antuna scored the pass to the round of 16, however, once again the standard-bearer indicated an improper position.
7 minutes were added, which were nothing for Mexico and a lot for Arabia. However, at 95, a correct triangulation ended up liquidating the Mexican team, thus leaving it 2-1.
In this way the resounding failure of Mexico in the World Cup was consummated. Now, they’ll pack their bags and roll heads. FAILURE!
