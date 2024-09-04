Mexico defeated 2-0 Australia This Tuesday in his second Group A outing U-20 World Cup football at the stadium The Campín of Bogotá.

The match was very even, but the truth is that there was very little excitement in the goal area and the performance of the players was not the best.

Australia put a little more enthusiasm into the first half, so much so that they had a chance to go ahead on the scoreboard in the 39th minute, but wasted the opportunity when Kahli Johnson missed the penalty kick.

The Mexicans had few chances to score, one of them a header by Marcia García, who at the end of the first half wasted the opportunity to put her team ahead on the scoreboard.

The second half, in the first few minutes, saw little change. Neither team dominated the match, they took control of the field. Rather, it was easier to identify the players’ poor passes than the effective offensive plays.

After 10 minutes, Mexico approached the goal Chloe Lincolnwho became the great figure for the Australians, as on a couple of occasions she stifled her rival’s goal cry.

The dominance was such that Fatima Fermin translated that dominance into a goal, with an accurate touch to the ball, which Lincoln could not control, making it 1-0 in favor of the Mexicans. In the final minute, Alejandra Lomeli scored the 2-0.

Mexico remains with four points, while the Australians are last with zero units.

The next date for Group A will be on Friday: Colombia vs. Mexico and Australia vs. Cameroonboth games at 5pm.