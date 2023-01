Measure banning tobacco consumption in public spaces entered into force in Mexico this Sunday (15) | Photo: Unsplash

The consumption of tobacco in public spaces has been banned from this Sunday (15) in Mexico, as part of the reform of the General Law for Tobacco Control, modified at the end of 2022.

The regulation extends the protection of the health of the population, particularly children, against exposure to tobacco smoke and emissions. The regulation prohibits smoking in places such as squares, parks, beaches and stadiums.

The new provisions also determine a total ban on all forms of advertising and promotion of tobacco products, including their display at points of sale.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, praised Mexico’s decision in a message on Twitter.

“Bravo, Mexico! WHO welcomes a bold step forward in tobacco control. We urge all countries to strengthen tobacco control policies to help us prevent 8 million deaths a year,” declared the head of the Organization.

According to the Mexican government, it is expected that, over a 10-year horizon, these measures will prevent more than 49,000 premature deaths and 292,000 new cases of diseases associated with smoking.