As of this Sunday (Jan 15, 2023), the Mexican government has prohibited advertising for cigarettes in places where the product is sold and in any communication vehicle in the country. In addition, consumers will not be able to smoke in outdoor spaces such as beaches, parks and stadiums. The measures are part of the reform of the National Tobacco Control Law (full – 287 KB), which were modified in December 2022.

With the new regulations, the country’s authorities intend to reduce access to cigarettes for teenagers and reduce the smoking population, which currently stands at around 15 million people, according to data from the INSP (National Institute of Public Health). Sale is not prohibited.

According to the text, it is prohibited in Mexico “carry out all forms of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of producers made with tobacco” on any type of media.

The regulation includes the prohibition of advertisements through social networks with influencers, in streaming services or subliminally in television and cinematographic productions.

In Mexico, smoking in closed spaces has been prohibited since 2009. The measure forced places like bars and restaurants to remodel spaces to create exclusive areas for smokers. The new regulation prevents this type of establishment from selling food and drinks to customers while they smoke.

