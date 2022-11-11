At 89 years old and on a hospital stretcher, Dolores Gómez Reyna arrived at the Banco Citibanamex facilities in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, to be able to process your card and collect the pension granted by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Two paramedics from the Red Cross took her out of the ambulance and they had to wait 20 minutes under the scorching rays of the sun because the bank had not yet opened its doors.

Executives from the banking institution refused to allow Dolores’ relatives to get a new card by means of a notarized letter, which for six months has prevented her from collecting her widow’s pension.

Dolores was required to attend to carry out the procedure despite the fact that she is bedridden.

They have lived an ordeal

For some of the bank’s clients, it was inhuman that Dolores had to wait and, above all, that she was forced to go through her paperwork.

Yulissa Plata, Dolores’s granddaughter, said that they have experienced an ordeal since the bank bureaucracy has requested all kinds of paperwork so that, through a power of attorney, they could support her grandmother.

“We tried that with a power of attorney one of my grandmother’s children could do the process to renew the card, but whenever we tried, they asked us for more documents, requesting other documents, that’s why we decided to take these measures.

“My grandmother no longer walks and her food is through a bottle, it hurts us to see her here in those conditions, outside the bank and under the sun waiting for them to open so she can enter.”

After 20 minutes enduring the heat, the paramedics were able to enter Dolores where they were told that they needed more copies of her voter ID, so the woman had to wait before the astonished gaze of the people who came to carry out some procedure in the Bulevar Morelos branch in Reynosa.

Dolores finally left the branch with a new card to collect her pension.

CitiBanamex attends case

CitiBanamex reported that it regrets what happened in the identification procedure of one of its clients in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, and promised to prevent this type of situation from happening again.

The foregoing, after Dolores Gómez Reyna, 89, went on a stretcher to process her card in order to collect her IMSS pension in that town.

In this regard, the bank reported that “it regrets what happened in the identification procedure.”

“The case has already been resolved. We offer an apology for what happened. We continue to work to prevent situations like this from happening again,” added the financial institution.

THE UNIVERSAL (GDA)

