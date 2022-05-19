United States.- Mexico in its participation in its participation in the open debate of the Security Council of the United Nations Organization (UN), on the conflict and food security reiterated its commitment and called on all countries to commit to prevent people from suffering or dying of hunger in a world that has the conditions and the capacity to avoid it.

This was mentioned by the Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Víctor Villalobos Arámbula, in the debate on food security at the UN, where he stressed that the Security Council has the tools to face these challenges.

Representing Mexico, the federal official explained that resolution 2417, adopted in 2018, represented an important step in recognizing the causal links between armed conflicts and famines.

Likewise, the presidential declaration 2017/14 also recognized the value and the need for the Council to be alerted by the Secretary General, when there is a risk of famine in areas affected by conflicts.

Due to the foregoing, he stated that Mexico, in its capacity as the elected member of this Council, reiterates its call for compliance with the details of the pertinent resolutions that have been adopted. This when considering that food insecurity is a central issue on the international peace and security agenda, and requires the immediate and sustained attention of nations and international organizations.

The head of Agriculture stressed the importance of the early warning mechanisms that the United Nations system has. However, he said, humanitarian and development agencies must have the capacity to identify and prevent situations that could trigger famines and their implications for international peace and security.

He explained that it is fundamental to explore a mechanism for exceptions for humanitarian reasons in order to facilitate the work of these agencies in circumstantial circumstances, to put an end to food insecurity in conflict situations.

He also considered that instead of increasing spending on weapons that prolong conflicts or those that would devastate human, animal and plant life, resources should be allocated to humanitarian action and, primarily, to addressing the underlying causes of conflicts.