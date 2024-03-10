This year, in the Oscars 2024, Mexican cinema stands out on the international scene with notable nominations. The ceremony, which will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Californiapromises to be a milestone in the history of cinema, with prominent figures of Mexico competing for the precious golden statuette.

The spotlight is focused on two outstanding Mexican talents, Rodrigo Prieto and Cruz Contreras, whose magnificent works have been recognized by the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Prieto, known for his outstanding cinematography, has shone in the production 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. On the other hand, Contreras, a talented animator living in Canada, has captivated the public with his contribution in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in the category of best animated film.

Which Mexicans are nominated for the 2024 Oscars?

In this edition of the Awards Oscar, two Mexican figures have captured the attention of the international film industry. Rodrigo Prieto, renowned director of photography, and Cruz Contreras, talented animator, are among the nominees, highlighting the exceptional talent and creativity of Mexican cinema on the global stage.

Who are the Mexican nominees for the 2024 Oscars?

Rodrigo Prieto, known for his skill in cinematography, and Cruz Contreras, talented animator, are the Mexicans who shine on the list of nominees for the Awards Oscar 2024. His outstanding contribution to internationally renowned productions has been recognized by the Academy, placing Mexico at the center of the world cinema scene.

Rodrigo Prieto and Cruz Contreras are the Mexicans seeking to win the award at the 2024 Oscars. Photo: Rodrigo Prieto and Cruz Contreras

In what categories are Mexicans nominated for the 2024 Oscars?

The talented Mexicans Rodrigo Prieto and Cruz Contreras compete in outstanding categories at the 2024 Oscars. Prieto stands out in cinematography for his work in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'while Contreras has been nominated in the category of best animated film for his contribution in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.

When are the 2024 Oscars?

The 96th edition of the Awards Oscar will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, state Joined. This event, considered one of the most important in the film industry, will bring together prominent figures of world cinema to celebrate and recognize talent and excellence in cinematography.

The Oscars will take place this Sunday, March 10. Photo: Academy Awards

How and where to see the 2024 Oscar Awards in Mexico?

For movie fans in Mexico, the broadcast of the 2024 Oscar Awards will be available through various channels and platforms. Open television coverage will begin at 4:00 p.m. on channel 7 of TV Aztec, with the red carpet, followed by the awards ceremony at 5:00 p.m. Viewers can also tune in TNT on cable or access the transmission via streaming through HBO Maxwith original audio option for a unique cinematic experience.

