Mexico | At least ten were killed in the shooting at the ATV incident

According to emergency calls, the shooters came from a van.

At least Ten people were killed and nine were wounded in a shooting incident involving an ATV in the city of Ensenada in the state of Baja California Sur in the northwest corner of Mexico on Saturday, local authorities reported, including Reuters news agency and a newspaper of El País by.

According to emergency calls, people armed with long-barreled guns got out of the van and started shooting the participants of the event at the gas station in the afternoon.

The mayor of Ensenada said that the state has assembled a special team to investigate the case.