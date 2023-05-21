Sunday, May 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mexico | At least ten were killed in the shooting at the ATV incident

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mexico | At least ten were killed in the shooting at the ATV incident

According to emergency calls, the shooters came from a van.

At least Ten people were killed and nine were wounded in a shooting incident involving an ATV in the city of Ensenada in the state of Baja California Sur in the northwest corner of Mexico on Saturday, local authorities reported, including Reuters news agency and a newspaper of El País by.

According to emergency calls, people armed with long-barreled guns got out of the van and started shooting the participants of the event at the gas station in the afternoon.

The mayor of Ensenada said that the state has assembled a special team to investigate the case.

#Mexico #ten #killed #shooting #ATV #incident

See also  The FBI arrests an American who led a female battalion of fighters in the Islamic State
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
NHL | Florida beat Carolina away again: Barkov’s trick made even Gretzky excited

NHL | Florida beat Carolina away again: Barkov's trick made even Gretzky excited

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result