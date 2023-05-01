Monday, May 1, 2023
Mexico | At least 18 people died after a tourist bus plunged into a ravine in Mexico

May 1, 2023
Mexico | At least 18 people died after a tourist bus plunged into a ravine in Mexico

The cause of the accident is not known.

in Mexico at least 18 people have been killed when the bus carrying them plunged into the gorge. In the accident that happened in the western part of the country, a couple of dozen people were also injured.

According to authorities, the bus was carrying tourists who had been traveling from the city of Guadalajara to the beach resort of Guayabitos on the Pacific Ocean. In total, the trip would have measured about 220 kilometers.

There is currently no information on the cause of the accident.

Mexican authorities say that all the passengers on the bus were Mexican.

