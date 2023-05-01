Mexico | At least 18 people died after a tourist bus plunged into a ravine in Mexico

The cause of the accident is not known.

in Mexico at least 18 people have been killed when the bus carrying them plunged into the gorge. In the accident that happened in the western part of the country, a couple of dozen people were also injured.

According to authorities, the bus was carrying tourists who had been traveling from the city of Guadalajara to the beach resort of Guayabitos on the Pacific Ocean. In total, the trip would have measured about 220 kilometers.

Mexican authorities say that all the passengers on the bus were Mexican.