Mexico | At least 18 dead and 23 injured in bus crash in Mexico

The bus was on its way from the capital of Mexico, northwest of Mexico City, to the city of Tijuana.

At least 18 people have been killed and 23 injured when a bus plunged into a ravine in northwestern Mexico near the city of Tepic on Thursday, officials said. According to Nayarit state authorities, three of the dead were minors.

The bus carrying a good 40 passengers was on its way from the capital of Mexico, northwest of Mexico City, to the city of Tijuana, which is located right on the US border.

According to the Mexican authorities, most of the passengers came from India, the Dominican Republic and various African countries.

The bus driver has been arrested on suspicion of speeding.