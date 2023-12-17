Mexico | At least 12 people were killed in the attack on the Christmas party

Guanajuato is one of the most violent states in Mexico. According to AFP, the state has seen the highest number of homicides this year.

At least 12 people died and a dozen were injured in an attack on a Christmas party in central Mexico early Sunday, reports AFP.

Guanajuato state officials say the attack took place in a building in the town of Salvatierra that had been rented for a party. The injured have been sent to the hospital. According to the authorities, the victims were young.

According to Reuters, the authorities have not released any additional information about the case.

According to an eyewitness interviewed by AFP, about six people armed with weapons attacked the party venue. According to him, there were about a hundred young people there.

“We realized they weren't invited and when we asked them who they were, they started shooting,” the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Young people celebrate the posadas party, which is celebrated in Mexico for several days until Christmas.

Guanajuato is one of the most violent states in Mexico. According to AFP, the area is one of Mexico's largest concentrations of heavy industry, which attracts criminal gangs.

According to AFP, the state has seen the highest number of homicides this year. More than 3,000 cases have been recorded so far.