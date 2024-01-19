The Foreign Minister of Mexico, Alicia Bárcena, offered this Friday to the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, support to stop the arrival of migrants to the common border, but insisted on the need to address the structural causes of migration.

The delegations of both countries resumed in Washington the talks on immigration that began at the end of last year due to the record number of undocumented immigrants crossing the common border.

“We, as Mexico, intend to help support this great task, this great battle that we are all seeing, which is high human mobility,” Bárcena stated at the beginning of the meeting.

At the same time, the chancellor stressed that Mexican migrants “are contributing to the US economy” and called to address the causes that force millions of people in the region to leave their homes.

(Also read: Mexico and the United States will unite again to counteract the flow of immigrants)

“Here we are, I think, very ready to address the structural causes of migration, the factors that contribute to irregular migration and above all how we work together to address this issue for the benefit of the people,” he explained.

Bárcena also requested that the other countries of the continent “stand in solidarity” with

Mexico and the United States because this is a regional problem.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (c) speaks during the first round of talks on the migration crisis.

With this meeting, the conversations of last December 27 are resumed, when both delegations met urgently in Mexico City after the United States closed several border crossings due to the large number of arrivals of migrants.

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, stated that they have “made great progress in just three weeks since that meeting”, without specifying which ones.

“We hope to review that today (Friday), as well as examine additional steps we can take together to advance the goal we both share to reduce the unprecedented increase in irregular migration,” he added.

Migrants seeking asylum in the US following the end of Title 42. See also Government Aki Lindén will be appointed Minister of Family and Basic Services on Friday

On this occasion, Blinken is accompanied by the Secretary of Homeland Security and person in charge of immigration policy, Alejandro Mayorkas.; and White House Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall.

Along with the Mexican Foreign Minister, the heads of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez; of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval; from Marina, Rafael Ojeda, and from the National Migration Institute, Francisco Garduño.

“No big announcements are expected” from the meeting, a US official who requested anonymity clarified in a telephone press conference on Thursday.

The dialogue between both countries takes place in parallel to the negotiations between Democrats and Republicans. in the US Congress on approving new funds for the border and for Ukraine.

(Also: Artificial intelligence, disinformation and elections, a risky cocktail for 2024)

We are, I believe, very ready to address the structural causes of migration

The conservative opposition has conditioned aid for kyiv on the Joe Biden Administration restoring Title 42, the policy applied by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) to expel people who arrive at the border to Mexico expressly.

The organization Human Rights Watch (HWR) this Friday asked the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to reject the United States' attempts to restrict asylum and increase deportations.

Last November, more than 242,000 individuals were detained by US immigration authorities for crossing the border without permission and, although the data is not yet public, it is believed that December marked a record number.

Republicans have also made immigration a central issue ahead of next November's presidential elections. and have threatened impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas.

AFP and EFE