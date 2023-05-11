The Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorcalled on the United States on Thursday to resolve its conflicts with Venezuela and Cuba to stop the accelerated arrival of migrants from those countries.

López Obrador made the exhortation two days after a video call with his US counterpart, Joe Bidento address the unprecedented flow of migrants toward the US-Mexico border.

Washington”it must look for arrangements in Venezuela, in Cuba, in all countries. How is it going to be possible to maintain harmony, peace, tranquility if there are differences, if there is confrontation?”questioned the leftist president, referring to the diplomatic confrontation that the White House maintains with the governments of Caracas and Havana.

The United States has imposed an embargo on Cuba since 1962, mired in its worst economic crisis in three decades with shortages of food, medicine and fuel, and applies harsh sanctions against Venezuela, alleging that both countries are ruled by dictatorships.

The migration crisis writes a new chapter with the coming to an end, at midnight this Thursday, of Title 42, a rule applied by the last two US governments to prevent the spread of covid-19, but which in practice it served to expel almost all migrants who arrived without papers to Mexico.

The Mexican president said he had reiterated to Biden the need to address the causes of migration” in Latin America and the Caribbean, where he stated that “there is a lot of poverty, a lot of abandonment.”

Migrants at the border hours before the end of Title 42.

Most of the migrants who crossed Mexico until two years ago were Central Americans, but the flow of Venezuelans has increased due to the deep economic and political crisis that is hitting their country.

López Obrador further said that his government collaborates with the United States “so that there is no chaos and much less violence at the border” when Title 42 expires.

After this measure, Title 8 will remain in force, which provides for deportations and the denial of asylum to offenders, who will be banned for five years and face criminal proceedings.

AFP