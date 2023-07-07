The Secretary of Economy (SE) of Mexico asked the United States for a “reasonable and good faith use” of the Rapid Response Labor Mechanism of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), after it was used in 11 controversies against Mexico.

In a meeting between Raquel Buenrostrohead of the SE, and Katherine Tai, trade representative of the United States, discussed various priority bilateral issues, such as the energy sector, the Carta Porte, trade in the primary sector, as well as advances in the preservation of the vaquita porpoise and biodiversity in the Upper Gulf of California.

The SE highlighted the labor agenda as one of the most successful in the implementation of the T-MEC commitments. However, he stressed the importance of un “reasonable and good faith use” of the Labor Rapid Response Mechanismwhich should be considered as a last resort and not as a replacement for national institutions.

Mexico expressed its concern that all the cases presented are duly substantiated, that the alleged cases of denial of trade union rights occurred after the entry into force of the USMCA and that there is a commercial relationship between the plant in question and the claimant country.

On the other hand, during the bilateral meeting with the Minister of International Trade of Canada, Mary Ng, issues such as the new Mexican Mining Law and the ruling of the panel of rules of origin of the automotive sector.

Mexico recognized Canada’s leadership in the Ottawa Group and promised to continue working on a reform of the World Trade Organization to ensure the relevance of the body and promote rules-based global trade.

The Free Trade Commission (CLC) of the T-MEC celebrates its third anniversary with meetings between trade authorities from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

During the first day, a dialogue was held between the ministers and leaders of the private sector to strengthen the region’s competitiveness and attract more jobs and production chains to North America.

These bilateral meetings and the CLC are part of the follow-up to the implementation of the USMCAwhich entered into force in July 2020.

Since July 2022, the United States and Canada have consulted on the energy reforms promoted by Mexicowhich have raised concerns regarding investments from the United States and Canada.