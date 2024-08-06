The Mexican government has asked Ecuador for a safe-conduct pass so that former vice president Jorge Glas Espinel can leave his country, where he is currently imprisoned and in poor health, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the North American country on Monday. The politician was sheltered in the Mexican embassy in Quito when armed forces stormed it on April 5 and forcibly removed him, causing a diplomatic conflict of worldwide echo that led Mexico to suspend relations with Ecuador. They remain that way to date. After numerous public statements by presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Daniel Noboa of Ecuador, relations between the two countries remain at a standstill. The request for this safe-conduct pass may revive the fight or lead the matter to a solution.

Glas is accused of embezzlement in his country and had spent five years in prison for corruption related to the Odebrecht case during Rafael Correa’s presidency. He left for health reasons and took refuge in the Mexican embassy at the end of 2023, after Noboa came to power, who soon argued that he could flee the country and ordered the embassy to be raided with all kinds of long weapons, in an act that received almost universal condemnation. Mexico requested precautionary measures from the UN that were rejected by the International Court of Justice, interpreting that the guarantees offered by Ecuador regarding the protection of the Mexican offices and embassy were sufficient.

The new Mexican request states that “while the aforementioned safe-conduct is issued, the necessary humanitarian measures must be taken so that Mr. Glas Espinel is released from prison and placed in a safe place, in light of his reported critical state of health.” This time, permission is requested for the former vice president to travel to a third country, in accordance with the 1954 Caracas Convention on the right to asylum, signed by both countries.

Mexico is reviving this case just as its Foreign Ministry is immersed in the search for a negotiated solution to the post-electoral conflict in Venezuela, together with the governments of Gustavo Petro in Colombia and Lula da Silva in Brazil. Ecuador, however, has been one of the countries that have joined the US request to recognize Edmundo González, the opponent of Nicolás Maduro, as the winner. Both crises have had the same response from the Mexican government, bitter criticism of international organizations for not adequately addressing or interfering in the sovereign future of the people. It did so when it did not find sufficient support in the UN regarding the assault on its embassy in Quito and now with foreign “interference” in the electoral results of Venezuela.

In the first case, López Obrador did not obtain the precautionary measures he requested from the United Nations, but he did obtain a ruling against the raid. But the international court agreed to the guarantees of “protection and security of the facilities, properties and archives of the Mexican embassy” offered by Noboa’s government. It preferred “not to aggravate the dispute” and opted to seek “a peaceful solution” between both nations. “There is no real and imminent risk of irreparable harm to the rights of Mexico,” they argued when denying the precautionary measures. Mexico had requested that Ecuador be suspended as a member of the United Nations until it apologized for the assault on the embassy, ​​but was unsuccessful.

The step taken on Monday, which proposes the departure of Glas Espinel to a third country, can also be interpreted as a first move to end this crisis. Mexico manages to get the former vice president out of Ecuador, but will withdraw from his post once he lands in a third country. The conflict that began on April 5 now depends on Ecuador’s response to this request.

