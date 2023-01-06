Mexican drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, has been arrested, sparking a backlash from armed gangs who shut down the airport in the city of Culiacan as authorities told residents to remain indoors. Burnt-out vehicles were scattered across the streets, blocking roads as heavily armed law enforcement patrolled the pickup trucks. Ovid, who has become a key figure in the cartel since his father’s arrest. His latest catch comes ahead of a summit of US leaders in Mexico City next week attended by US President Joe Biden.



03:06