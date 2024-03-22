The Mexican authorities They investigate the alleged kidnapping of at least 15 people this Friday in the city of Culiacan (northwest), reported an official source.

Local media claim, however, that around 40 people were kidnapped in total during the raid by heavily armed men in the capital of the state of Sinaloa.

According to Gerardo Mérida, Secretary of State Security, the kidnappings occurred in several homes in a working-class neighborhood and were reported through calls made early in the morning to an emergency hotline.

Personnel from the Army, the National Guard, the Prosecutor's Office and the state police were deployed in the sector to verify the complaints, the official told journalists, and indicated that the victims belonged to at least three families and there were between five and seven minors. age.

“In total there are 15 people. This is the preliminary data we have,” said Mérida, who explained that in the area where the incursion occurred there live “people of medium level and below.”

A report from the Security Secretariat to which an AFP collaborator had access indicates that – according to witnesses – the kidnappers arrived in vans with long and short weapons, and fired shots into the air.

They were hooded and dressed in black, the report added, according to which one of the complainants reported that “he heard the screams of the family asking for help.”

Sinaloa media claim that the kidnapped people belonged to seven families from different neighborhoods in Culiacán.

These events occur a day after three people died during an armed confrontation in the town of Badiraguato, birthplace of the former head of the Sinaloa cartel Joaquín “Chapo” Guzmán, who is serving a life sentence in the United States for drug trafficking and money laundering.

“We do not know if (the possible mass kidnapping) is related to yesterday's events” in Badiraguato, commented the Secretary of Security.

Mexico daily suffers the attacks of organized crime with massacres, kidnappings and forced disappearances.

According to official figures, the country accumulates 450,000 murders and more than 100,000 disappearances since 2006when the government declared an open war on drug trafficking with the participation of the military.