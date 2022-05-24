The majority of the victims are women

A armed commando broke into two bars and a hotel in Celaya, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, killing at least eleven people and injuring five others. It was reported today on TV ‘all news’ Milenius.

The attacks, the broadcaster specifies, took place after 22 local time in the Valle Hermoso district of the city and, according to police sources, the majority of the victims are women.

For its part, the newspaper El Universal adds that the commando that raided the area was made up of at least 15 people, some of whom started shooting at the people who were in the Gala Hotel, while others attacked two nearby bars, at which they fired and fired fire bombs. .

Read also:

FI, Gelmini wants to prevent the merger with the League. With her 40 parliamentarians and ..

Dear energy, Draghi knock a beat: over 30 thousand Italian companies at risk

Justice referendum, to vote in the silence of the media: why go to vote

Elections, Borghi (Lega): “Colle respect the popular vote, not like in 2018”

Inter: after the Scudetto, Suning could also lose. The diktat of Xi Jingping

Milan from Elliott to RedBird for 1.3 billion. Devil will be media company. The details

AC Milan’s Scudetto, that’s why the big screen was not set up

Patrizia D’Addario: “I made love with Berlusconi, I talked to him all night”

Intesa Sanpaolo, ESG loan agreement underway

Terna continues to grow in electricity consumption in Italy

Pirelli opens the new “Digital Solutions Center” in Bari

Subscribe to the newsletter

