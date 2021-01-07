The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, at the press conference this Monday. Andrea Murcia / Cuartoscuro

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks, Cofepris, has approved in Mexico the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, in collaboration with the University of Oxford. It is the second vaccine approved by the Mexican health authorities to combat the covid-19 pandemic. In December, Cofepris gave the go-ahead to Pfizer. Laboratorios de México and Argentina will now take care of its production and packaging. The goal is to manufacture up to 250 million doses for all of Latin America. “In March we would possibly have this vaccine in operation,” said the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

With 127,757 deaths confirmed by SARS-CoV-2, Mexico is one of the hot spots of the pandemic on the continent. Since the last quarter of 2020, the country has experienced a rebound in the pandemic curve, particularly the capital and the State of Mexico. At the press conference this Monday on the evolution of covid-19, the authorities have reported that 85% of the beds for seriously ill that Mexico City has are occupied.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico.

The application of the Pfizer vaccine, which began in late December, is proceeding slowly. Mexico decided that the first recipients of the serum would be doctors, nurses and other health personnel. Only 43,960 people have been vaccinated. The López Obrador government has reported during the morning conference on Tuesday that 53,000 vaccines will arrive in the country today. López-Gatell has detailed that 44,850 doses will be distributed in Mexico City and 8,755 will be used to immunize health personnel in the State of Coahuila. “The doses will be used in the different vaccination posts in military facilities according to schedule,” said the Undersecretary of Health this morning.

The Oxford and AstraZeneca drug is the government’s great hope. Cheaper and easier to store and transport than Pfizer’s – which requires a temperature of 70 degrees below zero – its production will begin in Argentina and end in Mexico. The Argentine laboratory mAbxience, of the Insud group, will manufacture the active substance of the potential vaccine. The Mexican Laboratory Liomont will complete the finishing and packaging process. The price of each one will be between two and four dollars, a value possible thanks to an agreement with the Slim Foundation for the development of the regional project. “The verification of Liomont’s capacity is pending,” said López-Gatell. The Mexican government has contracted 77.4 million doses of this drug.

López-Gatell has suggested that Cofepris could approve a new vaccine in a few days, the one developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino. The Mexican government agreed to purchase up to 35 million doses from the manufacturer. “Our plans are for CanSino to complete its file,” said López-Gatell. “We want the file to show safety and efficacy and to be able to grant it authorization. It will make things easier for us, because the vaccine does not require deep freezing and only requires one dose ”. Mexico also awaits the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The company has already carried out trials in the country