After midnight, on September 11, 2024, Morena, the party that governs Mexico with an overwhelming majority, managed to push through one of the most controversial changes to the Constitution in the country’s recent history. A judicial reform that seeks to change the justice system from top to bottom and that plunges Mexico into uncharted territory, full of uncertainty. No country in the world the size of Mexico has so far elected its judges by popular vote, the cornerstone of the amendment. A constitutional reform that the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has pursued in the last year of his mandate and that he achieves less than a month after handing over power to Claudia Sheinbaum, his successor, who has unequivocally supported the amendment. He has achieved this thanks to the last-minute support of one of the political families he has criticized the most in the last decade: the Yunes, members of the PAN, that is, López Obrador’s nemesis, cornered by the justice system and who, at the last moment, gave in to allow the qualified majority of 86 votes that Morena needed.

It is the most significant change to the judicial system since 1994, when the Supreme Court was reduced from 23 to 11 seats and the Judicial Council was created. The proposal has finally been pushed through amid enormous pressure and warnings over months. The Mexican peso has been depreciated due to uncertainty among investors, who fear that the judiciary will lose independence from the executive branch. The US government has echoed these concerns, which in turn led to the looming crisis of diplomatic flights. Groups of citizens, supported by contingents of judicial branch workers, have taken to the streets to protest and have intensified their mobilizations.

The bloc formed by Morena, PVEM and PT has added the support of Senator Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, from the PAN, son of the former governor of Veracruz Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares. With this seat, the ruling party has gathered 86 votes, exactly the minimum required to approve the constitutional reform. The majority has also benefited from the absence of another opposition senator, Daniel Barreda, from MC, who did not attend the session alleging that he has been accompanying his father, arrested this Tuesday in Campeche, according to the version given by his party. The opposition has seen in the support of Yunes and the absence of Barreda the result of an aggressive campaign by the ruling party based on threats and persecution, to obtain at all costs the votes necessary to approve the amendment. Morena has denied the accusations, which were also not supported by evidence. Finally, 42 senators from the PAN, PRI and MC voted against the reform.

The amendment was approved at the end of an extremely turbulent session, which involved a sudden change of parliamentary headquarters, due to the irruption of hundreds of protesters to the plenary session of the legislative building. From early on, not to mention the past few days, accusations of coercion, blackmail and betrayal within the ranks of the opposition were circulating. As soon as the debate began, Clemente Castañeda, coordinator of MC, denounced that both Senator Barreda and his father had been arrested and directly accused the governor of Campeche, the Morena member Layda Sansores, who immediately denied the accusation through her social networks. “You know that you do not have the votes to pass the constitutional reform and that it is a reality that they are putting pressure, using the State Attorney General’s Offices to obtain the votes they are missing,” accused the PAN member Ricardo Anaya.

During the day, the news about Barreda’s circumstances changed. The coordinator of Morena, Adán Augusto López, and the president of the Senate Board of Directors, the PT member Gerardo Fernández Noroña, assured that neither the MC member nor his father were arrested. Noroña stated that, after a direct call with Barreda, the latter told him that he was in Mexico City “in perfect condition.” MC did not take his finger off the line and maintained until late that his coreligionist was untraceable. The MC deputy Juan Zavala traveled to Campeche and from there reported that, although Barreda was not arrested, his father was. The PAN senator Lilly Téllez accused Morena of having “kidnapped” the MC legislator. At the head of the session, Fernández Noroña repeatedly pointed out that Barreda was free. As the session continued into the night, Barreda recorded a video from Campeche, casting doubt on Fernández Noroña’s claim that the senator was in the capital.

Then the mystery and the nonsense of Yunes Marquez arose. Since Monday night, when he broke all contact with his party, doubts arose about his adherence to the ruling party. The suspicions grew when Fernandez Noroña informed the plenary that the PAN senator had requested leave due to a spinal condition. The leave gave way to his seat being taken by his substitute, none other than his own father, Yunes Linares. When the former governor of Veracruz entered the plenary, escorted by Morena supporters and embraced by Augusto Lopez, he went to the podium and got into a fight with Marko Cortes, senator and leader of the PAN, who moments before had attacked Yunes Jr. The confrontation revealed that the Yunes clan, which faces several accusations of corruption, was distancing itself from the opposition bloc. “It would have been more decent, my dear friend, if you had taken our call and told us: I am going to betray them,” Cortés said from the podium, his voice breaking, his eyes red.

The PAN bench launched disqualifications at Yunes Linares. “Traitor, traitor!” they shouted at him. Yunes Sr. hinted that his son could reappear in the afternoon to defend himself the meaning of his vote, which both had kept reserved until the evening. And then the unexpected happened. Already in the alternate venue where the senators went to meet, the Antigua Casona de Xicoténcatl, Yunes Márquez appeared, with no signs of convalescence, and retook the seat that his father had held for him for a few hours. It was Yunes Jr. himself who dispelled the doubts surrounding his position: he would vote with Morena. “I know that the reform to the Judicial Branch that has been proposed to us is not the best, but in the secondary laws we will have the opportunity to perfect it and implement it,” he said, and added: “That is why, in the most difficult decision of my life, I have decided to give my vote in favor of the ruling to create a new model of administration of justice.”

The legislators of the ruling party celebrated the adhesion of the PAN member. “The reform goes, the reform goes!” they cheered. Yunes Márquez denounced that he was indeed subjected to pressure for the direction of his vote, but not from the ruling party, as the opposition has denounced in recent days, but from his own party. “I cannot accept that they want to impose on me the direction of my vote in any case; I have never seen in the PAN such a crude attempt at imposition and subjugation as the one in these days,” he said. “Through threats and aggression they have tried to force me to speak out against a reform without analyzing it, without discussing it, without dialoguing, simply because it was decided to go against the majority,” he added, finishing with a phrase that placed him as the hero of the night: “It takes more courage to go against the current than to ride it. Time will tell.”

The Senate session, both at the initial and alternate locations, took place with protests outside led by citizens opposed to judicial reform. In the middle of the afternoon, dozens of protesters, mostly young people, broke into the legislative building, despite the deployment of Mexico City police around the perimeter of the site. Inside, security personnel tried to stop the destruction with fire extinguisher fluid. While some of the protesters tried to knock down the doors of the session hall, others chanted: “The Judiciary will not fall, it will not fall!” and “Where are they, where are they, the senators who were going to listen to us!” The session was suspended. Parliamentarians from the Morena, PVEM and PT bloc left the plenary through alternate doors, while those from the PAN, PRI and MC remained in their seats.

After several attempts to break them down, the doors of the plenary session were thrown open and the crowd took the seats of the senators. Inside, dozens of young people sang the National Anthem and showed their support for the opposition legislators. “You are not alone, you are not alone!” they shouted. Already installed in the Xicoténcatl headquarters, Fernández Noroña accused the opposition of having deliberately allowed the entry of people outside the Senate, which was “the object of a violent incursion.” “There was an attempted coup that sought to create a vacuum in the exercise of legislative power, thus affecting the democratic institutions of the Mexican State,” said the president of the upper house. The entry of hundreds of protesters into the session hall exposes the security protocols of the authorities and reveals, at the very least, negligence.

Nothing, however, stopped the machinery of the ruling party. Neither the citizen protests this afternoon, nor the accusations of blackmail from the opposition, nor the warnings of economic instability announced for months. The Morena senators cast their vote remembering López Obrador at every turn, whom they defined as the best president in recent history. To conclude the amendment process, it must be ratified by the Congresses of at least 17 States. A more than simple task for Morena, which governs two-thirds of the country. And then, López Obrador will be able to enact his reform before leaving power. It will be up to Sheinbaum to implement it. And pay the costs.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.