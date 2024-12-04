The Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) has authorized the development, sale and use in Mexico of a new biotechnological solution for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. The disease affects more than 1.3 million Mexicans and represents up to 70% of the dementia cases registered in the country.

“By guaranteeing access to innovative medicines, Cofepris reaffirms its commitment to the approval of options that contribute to providing adequate care to patients with Alzheimer’s in favor of their quality of life,” the agency emphasizes.

Delays the progression of Alzheimer’s by 27%

The endorsed drug is known as lecanemab. Its commercial name is Leqembi. It is designed to reduce the buildup of amyloid beta proteins in the brain. The concentration of these proteins forms plaques outside the neurons that prevent nerve cells from connecting with each other. The process is responsible for the memory loss and behavioral dysfunctions characteristic of the condition.

The lecanemab does not prevent or cure Alzheimer’s, it only slows down your progression. In a clinical trial with 1,700 individuals from several countries, it was shown to delay the progression of cognitive decline by 27% after being used for 18 months. Its side effects include headaches, dizziness, vision problems and edema or brain hemorrhages. During the evaluation study it caused encephalitis in 12% of the participants. Two of them died from brain hemorrhages.

Treatment is indicated for patients diagnosed in the early stages of the disorder. It is recommended for those who can still take care of themselves, but frequently forget familiar words or the location of everyday objects. It is administered by intravenous infusion every two weeks. The American organization Alzheimer’s Association estimates that The therapy costs $26,500 a year.. Health authorities in the United States, Spain and other European countries have recommended its use.

More than 55 million people suffer from dementia worldwide. It is the seventh cause of death and one of the main reasons for disability and dependency. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of the syndrome. It represents seven out of 10 cases. It is progressive, incurable and irreversible. The majority of those affected are elderly: 10% of incidents are recorded in subjects over 65 years of age and 47% in the population over 85 years of age.

The condition has a significant economic impact. It is estimated that in 2022 more than 11 million family members and unpaid caregivers provided 18 billion hours of care to individuals with the condition. 60% of the bereaved worldwide live in low- and middle-income countries.