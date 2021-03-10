The Chamber of Deputies of Mexico approved this Wednesday the legislation that regulates the consumption, cultivation and trade of recreational marijuana throughout the territory, which will have to be ratified by the Senate before April 30.

With 316 votes in favor, 129 against and 23 abstentions, the lower house endorsed the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis and the reforms of the General Health Law and the Penal Code.

Despite the general support for the regulation, legislators presented more than 200 reservations or modification proposals. Therefore, the debate will extend beyond 22 (local time; 1 in the morning of Thursday, in Argentina).

This legislation obeys a mandate from the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, which in 2018 declared unconstitutional the prohibition of recreational consumption of cannabis and that established the next April 30 as the maximum term for its regulation.

A man smokes marijuana during a march for its regularization, in the Zócalo of Mexico City. Photo EFE

Although the Senate already approved the initiative in November of last year, it must ratify the modifications now made by the Chamber of Deputies before the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, promulgates the legislation.

When it enters into force, Mexico will become the America’s third country in legislating at the national level the recreational use of marijuana, together with Canada and Uruguay.

Mexico, with 126 million inhabitants, could become the largest marijuana market in the world, also considering that on January 12, the government regulated its medicinal use.

Project details

The initiative allows smoking marijuana at home without the presence of minors, possessing up to eight floors per home and create smokers associations with a maximum of 50 plants.

It also establishes a licensing system for the planting, cultivation, harvest and sale of marijuana and derivatives with non-psychoactive cannabis in Mexico, where the medicinal use of marijuana was already approved in 2017.

The text approved in November in the Senate provided for the creation of the Mexican Institute for the Regulation and Control of Cannabis.

The bill establishes 28 grams as the maximum amount of marijuana that can be carried. Photo EFE

However, the deputies did not support this proposal and established that the already existing National Commission against Addictions (Conadic) regulate the regulations on marijuana.

The legislation extends from 5 to 28 grams the amount of marijuana that can be carried, but it foresees fines for possessing between 28 and 200 grams, and prison sentences of up to 15 years for carrying more than 200 grams.

The reactions

The regulation was received with suspicion by organizations that defend the recreational use of marijuana. They warn that, despite the approval, the criminalization of cannabis use is maintained, since it would continue on the list of substances prohibited by the Mexican Health Law.

Instead, during the debate, Arturo Hernández Tapia, of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena), celebrated the initiative as “a historic opportunity to end decades of a hypocritical and moralistic attitude that restricted the freedom of the people “.

The new bill allows the smoking of marijuana in homes, without minors, and the possession of up to eight plants. Photo EFE

The legislator defended that “the war on drugs in Mexico caused more havoc than their health problems.”

An opposing argument was made by Éctor Jaime Ramírez, of the right-wing National Action Party (PAN), against the project. He opined that the legislation “will harm human health, social coexistence and the coming of many children and adolescents.”

In addition, he criticized that “it is intended to make Mexico a drug-producing country” and considered it “illusory” to believe that violence in the country will be reduced.

Mexico, which registered more than 34,500 intentional homicides last year, has suffered a spiral of violence for more than a decade due to clashes between cartels and the Armed Forces.

With information from EFE, AFP and Télam

