After the expulsion of the Mexican ambassador to Ecuador, Raquel Serur, the Mexican government announced this Friday (5) that it will grant political asylum to Ecuadorian Jorge Glas, vice-president during the term of Rafael Correa (2007-2017) and who is being prosecuted for alleged involvement in a scheme to embezzle public funds.

“After a thorough analysis of the information received, the government of Mexico decided to grant political asylum to Mr. Jorge David Glas Espinel, who is currently at the Mexican Embassy in Quito,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) said in a statement.

The ministry also highlighted that this decision will be officially communicated to the Ecuadorian authorities, along with the request that they grant the respective safe conduct, in accordance with the 1954 Convention on Diplomatic Asylum, an international treaty to which Mexico and Ecuador are signatories.

The asylum for Glas, who has been at the Mexican embassy in Quito since December, was announced after Ecuador declared the Mexican ambassador “persona non grata” on Thursday (4), in response to comments made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regarding the assassination of former presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

At a press conference in his country, the Mexican president made comments about the consequences of Villavicencio's murder in the context of last year's presidential elections in Ecuador, suggesting that the case contributed to the victory of the current president, businessman Daniel Noboa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs rebuked the Noboa government's actions, stating that it had instructed Serur to return to Mexico to “safeguard his security and integrity.”

The Mexican government highlighted that, at all times during her mandate, the ambassador adhered to the principles of foreign policy established in the Constitution and international law, and denounced the fact that declaring her not grateful “clearly has a political character”.

Furthermore, he reported that the Mexican embassy in Ecuador will now be headed by Roberto Canseco, current head of the mission's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and will continue to “operate normally.”

“Mexico regrets this diplomatic decision, which it considers disproportionate,” he emphasized.

The ministry rejected the increased presence of Ecuadorian police forces outside its diplomatic headquarters in Quito because, according to the government, this constitutes a “clear harassment” of the embassy and a “flagrant violation” of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“It is clear that these actions do not correspond to the usual practices of surveillance and protection of diplomatic properties, based on the norms that regulate good coexistence between nations,” he argued.

Finally, he demanded that Ecuador respect the country's sovereignty, that it not violate the right to asylum and that it comply with its international obligations. (With EFE Agency)