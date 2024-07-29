The Mexican government announced on Monday that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) will open its own investigation to clarify the arrest of Ismael The May Zambada, founder of the Sinaloa Cartel and one of the most powerful criminal bosses in the world, last Thursday in the United States. The fall of Zambada, 76, has been plagued by unknowns and speculation, and the lack of transparency has strained the bilateral relationship due to suspicions of a violation of sovereignty to carry out the arrest of the drug trafficker, a priority objective of Washington in the so-called war on drugs. The Administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which did not participate in the capture and was informed until after it had materialized, has opted for moderation and has not wanted to advance conclusions before public opinion until it has more elements about the arrival of El Mayo and Joaquín Guzmán López, son of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, to U.S. territory.

“We are going to wait to see what the Attorney General’s Office says,” said Secretary of Security Rosa Icela Rodríguez, in response to questions from the media at López Obrador’s morning press conference. Rodríguez said that the Mexican government last week requested a report from the United States Department of Justice on the arrest of both bosses, members of the Sinaloa Cartel leadership. The US authorities sent a document with seven points over the weekend, confirming that Guzmán López considered the possibility of turning himself in. It is not clear, however, how Zambada boarded the plane and whether he reached a similar agreement with the justice system in that country.

U.S. law enforcement agencies received an intelligence report just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, about six hours before the arrest, that El Chapo’s son was on a private plane headed to Santa Teresa Airport in New Mexico, just outside the border city of El Paso. They did not initially know that Zambada was also on the plane. Washington learned of the possibility around 2:30 p.m., a couple of hours before the arrest was made, according to the report the Mexican government received from U.S. authorities. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico notified the López Obrador administration minutes later. El Mayo, 76, had not set foot in prison in more than five decades of criminal career and has been described as a discreet, elusive boss reluctant to be seen in public, unlike El Chapo, the partner with whom he built a criminal empire with a presence in nearly 50 countries.

The investigation by Mexican authorities was opened in the border state of Sonora, where the private plane carrying El Mayo and Guzmán López, also known as El Chapo Junior. Rodriguez refused to give details about the flight itinerary of the private plane or the identity of the pilot. He did say that they were the only passengers, according to Washington. After the surprise following the announcement, Mexico has decided to take the initiative in search of answers. The Attorney General’s Office plans to interview witnesses to the arrest and the lawyers of those involved to get a broader picture of the detention. The US anti-drug agency (DEA) had indicated earlier this year that Zambada’s health had deteriorated and that gave rise to the hypothesis that the drug lord could have reached an agreement to surrender in exchange for guaranteeing the safety of his family. The US authorities were offering a reward of 15 million dollars for his capture.

Frank Pérez, Zambada’s legal representative, declared over the weekend that his client had not negotiated his surrender and claimed that he was “kidnapped” by Guzmán López. According to that account, El Mayo was ambushed and held by at least six men in military clothing. “They forced him onto the plane, Joaquín tied his legs to the seat and brought him to the United States against his will. Only the pilot, Joaquín and my client were on the plane,” Pérez told the newspaper. Los Angeles Times.

The alleged betrayal has fueled fears of a violent schism between the factions that have emerged in the Sinaloa Cartel following El Chapo’s extradition in 2017: El Mayo’s men, led by his son Ismael Zambada Sicairos alias Skinny Mayitoagainst Los Chapitos, Guzmán’s heirs. The Military Defense Secretariat (Sedena) has deployed in recent days some 400 troops in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa and stronghold of the criminal organization, according to the weekly Riodoce. The Sedena has not issued an official statement on the matter. The DEA claims that there are two other factions split from the cartel: one driven by Rafael Caro Quintero, the so-called Narco of Narcosand another directed by Aureliano Guano Guzmán Loera, brother of El Chapo. “Los Chapitos are at the center of an internal battle against their father’s former partner, Ismael Zambada García,” the anti-narcotics agency said in May.

Zambada, seen in a wheelchair, appeared last week in a Texas courtroom, where he waived his right to be present at a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, according to the court filing. “I hereby waive my right to a preliminary hearing,” reads one of the documents filed by his defense, in English and Spanish. Another hearing is scheduled for August 1 to provide further details on the legal status of the case. The kingpin has open cases for drug trafficking and organized crime in at least four jurisdictions in the United States. The latest was announced in February and was filed for fentanyl trafficking in a New York court.

His arrest has been marked by the authorities’ secrecy, multiple leaks and contradictory versions, but it anticipates serious implications in the diplomatic field, in the political arena and on the international criminal chessboard. Betrayal or surrender, those are the two irreconcilable hypotheses that have hovered over the case since the fall of the capo was announced.

