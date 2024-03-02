Today, March 2, commemorates the 195th anniversary of the death of an iconic figure in the history of Mexico: Josefa Ortiz de Domínguezknown as “La Corregidora”, occurred in 1829. Of Spanish descent, her role in the fight for national independence made her a symbol of courage and commitment to the freedom of her country.

Born on September 8, 1768 in Mexico City, Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez received an education that prepared her to face the challenges of her time. She married Miguel Domínguez, who held a position in the Secretariat of the Royal Treasury and in the Official Office of the Viceroyalty of New Spain. However, her interest in Creole and indigenous problems led her to become involved in political activities.

In a context of social unrest due to the Napoleonic invasion of Spain in 1808, Josefa and her husband They opened their home for political meetings disguised as literary gatherings. These clandestine meetings were attended by prominent insurgent leaders such as Ignacio Allende and Joaquín Arias, which demonstrated Josefa's commitment to the independence cause.

His bravery was evident whenAfter being discovered and imprisoned, Josefa managed to send a crucial message to the insurgent leaders, thus triggering the beginning of the uprising of September 16, 1810.which marked the beginning of the fight for Mexican independence.

Throughout her life, Josefa faced numerous obstacles, including years of imprisonment in convents and separation from her family. However, her indomitable spirit never waned, and she continued to support the insurgent cause even from prison, becoming a symbol of resistance and determination.

Her commitment to justice and equality led her to refuse any reward for her efforts at independence, and her legacy lives on to this day as an inspiration for future generations.