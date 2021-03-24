The Chancellor of the Mexican Government, Marcelo Ebrard, and the coordinator of the southern border of the White House, Roberta Jacobson, held a meeting in Mexico City in which they agreed to seek safe migration and guarantee the rights of children in the midst of the accelerated increase of migrants in the border area.

An “orderly, safe and regular migration”, that is the agreement reached between the Government of Mexico and the United States this Tuesday, March 23, in the middle of the crisis at the border between both countries, with a growing flow of migrants that worries the two governments and that generates political pressure on President Joe Biden.

In a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, and a delegation from the United States led by former White House ambassador and senior adviser on the border, Roberta Jacobson, the two administrations discussed various approaches to ensure “cooperation so that the migratory flows in the region are orderly, safe and regular ”.

According to a statement from the Mexican Foreign Ministry, one of the main approaches lies in the short-term impulse of economic development in the north of Central America and in a more equitable way to “reduce migratory flows” from this region. Most of the people who try to reach the United States are fleeing the poverty and violence that plagues countries like Honduras, Guatemala or El Salvador.

“If we persevere and act together we can ensure that these countries and southern Mexico have a different future, have other possibilities (…) That no one has to migrate due to poverty, insecurity, despair,” said Ebrard after the meeting in Mexico City.

Children’s rights at the center

The two delegations also discussed mechanisms to protect the rights of migrant children, many of whom arrive unaccompanied to the border area.

Central American migrants seeking asylum in the United States and were deported, cross the Paso del Norte international border bridge in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on March 23, 2021. © Reuters / Jose Luis Gonzalez

As of last Saturday, more than 5,000 children without relatives were found in the crowded border facilities, according to data from the US government. Many of them have to spend days in detention centers before moving to a government shelter.

The stories of unaccompanied minors and families trying to cross the border dominate the headlines and political attention in Washington, even distracting the Executive’s efforts to apply other emergency regulations such as the recently approved aid package for the Covid-19 pandemic.

And it is that, since Joe Biden arrived at the White House, the increase in the flow of migrants to the border has been constant, many of them hopeful for the promise of a more humane treatment by the Democratic Administration.

However, the Biden government has made it clear that, while trying to promote law initiatives to regularize the situation of millions of undocumented persons who are already within its territory, its border is not open for the arrival of new people, especially by justifying measures to mitigate the pandemic.

Precisely at the meeting on Tuesday, the US delegation ratified that position. “Don’t come to the border. The border is closed, ”Jacobson said in a message in Spanish released by the US embassy in Mexico.

The official insisted that those who intend to arrive in their country must request the migration process from their nations of origin. “Stay home, stay safe and wait for more information on the asylum process,” Jacobson said after highlighting the danger that migrants could face in the presence of human smugglers and the risks of traveling in times of pandemic.

Returns of migrants

The new United States Administration has begun to dismantle the harsh anti-immigration policies of the Trump era, but has maintained some measures, such as Title 42, which allows the majority of migrants who cross the border from Mexico to continue being returned under the argument of the health crisis.

In an attempt to distance itself from the previous president’s measures, which included the separation of minors from their parents and the confinement of undocumented persons in detention centers, the Biden government announced last weekend a program to accommodate migrants in hotels. .

But that does not mean that they will not be returned to their countries of origin, but rather that it is a way to give them a more humane treatment, while their deportation processes are completed.

The number of people seeking asylum in the United States went from from about 7,000 in January to about 19,000 in February, according to data of the Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE).

Republicans blame the current president for the new border crisis, after dismantling some of Donald Trump’s measures and pressuring to stop the arrival of more Central Americans without papers.

Although the two governments did not refer to arrests on Tuesday, the National Migration Institute (INM) announced “a common front” on the southern border of the country, which includes the Armed Forces and the National Guard.

With Reuters, AP and EFE