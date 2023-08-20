The state of Baja California, located in the western part of Mexico, has been alerted by the Mexican authorities about the possibility of facing potentially dangerous rains and floods, due to the passage of Hurricane Hilary, a Pacific storm that is heading towards the peninsula and Southern California, in the United States. The impact of this storm has triggered a series of preparations and emergency measures on both sides of the border.

Both state and federal authorities have urged residents of the Baja California region to take precautionary measures ahead of the storm’s expected arrival early Sunday. Although Hilary has weakened somewhat on Saturday, officials warn that she still poses a significant danger.

To deal with this situation, more than 6,500 soldiers have been deployed in the states of Baja California and Baja California Sur, in Mexico. Your task is to set up shelters, organize food banks, and be prepared to carry out possible emergency rescues.

A view of a leaning fence, as Hurricane Hilary batters Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico August 19, 2023. © Reuters

According to the national meteorological service of Mexico, torrential rains are anticipated throughout the Baja California peninsula and other northern states.

Hilary could dump up to 10 inches of rain in the area through Sunday night. In addition, strong winds, flash flooding, and large surges are expected to “probably cause hazardous marine conditions,” the US National Hurricane Center warns.

A man crosses a flooded street in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California state, Mexico, as rain and gusty winds from Hurricane Hilary hit the area on August 19, 2023. Mexico braced for a powerful hurricane on Friday Pacific Ocean that triggered a “potentially catastrophic” flood warning in a northwestern tourist region and in the neighboring US state of California. Hurricane Hilary threatened to bring strong winds, flash flooding and “life-threatening” wave and rip current conditions, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. © AFP – Alfredo Estrella

On Saturday morning, drizzle and power outages have been reported in various areas of Baja California. The authorities also issued an alert for a landslide that blocks a highway connecting three of the most important cities in the state: Tijuana, Tecate and Mexicali.

Preparations in the United States for the imminent arrival of Hilary

The southwestern United States is also on high alert for flood danger. According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Hilary, which had previously reached Category 4, has weakened to Category 3, but remains a significant threat with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour.

Hurricane Hilary has remained on course to make landfall on Sunday in the Baja California peninsula, Mexico, before moving towards Southern California, United States. Torrential rains have been forecast to begin in the southwest. The most intense impacts are expected through Sunday and Monday, with record flooding expected in parts of California, Nevada and Arizona.

Residents and authorities have been preparing for the worst-case scenario. In California, tropical storm warnings and evacuations have been issued for high-risk areas. Cities are distributing sandbags providing shelter for homeless and vulnerable populations.

Police officers and lifeguards stand on a breakwater that was closed as a security measure by local authorities as Category 4 Hurricane Hilary hurtles toward Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico August 18, 2023. © AFP – Alfredo Estrella

Major League Baseball has rescheduled games and sporting events in the United States. Airlines have also alerted passengers to potential flight changes and national parks have closed in anticipation of extreme weather conditions.

The mayoress of The Angels, Karen Bass, stressed the importance of being prepared for unusual weather events due to climate change. Extreme weather conditions such as those anticipated with Hilary have become commonplace.

This morning, I was briefed by the National Weather Service about the coming storm. Angelenos should take this storm seriously — stay SAFE and stay INFORMED. follow @NWSLosAngeles, @ReadyLA and @NotifyLA for updates as we continue to prepare for #HurricaneHilary. — Major Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) August 19, 2023



Concerns for deserts and burned areas

The state of California has been on standby as Hurricane Hilary has threatened to unleash deadly flooding in the region. Authorities focused their efforts on preparing residents of areas that typically receive less rain, as well as areas recently devastated by wildfires.

Brian Ferguson, deputy director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, highlighted concerns about the desert regions east of San Diego and Los Angeles. Ferguson warned that some areas could receive up to double their annual amount of rain in just one day.

In addition to keeping an eye out for potential mudslides and debris flows, authorities are focusing on “burn scars” left behind by recent fires. In this regard, sandbags have been offered to residents to protect their properties in southern California counties where natural flood defense systems have been eroded by fires.

8am PDT Sat Aug 19 Key Messages for Hurricane #Hilary: Preparations for flooding should be completed as soon as possible. In the SW US, the potentially historic amount of rainfall is expected to cause flooding including landslides and mudslides. For more: https://t.co/Oy8uoeRKme pic.twitter.com/mmiL2AK3Py — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) August 19, 2023



Concern also extends to the most vulnerable Californians, such as those in hospitals, nursing homes, those experiencing homelessness or living outdoors. Authorities have been taking steps to make sure these people are out of the path of the storm before it arrives.

California faces a serious homelessness problem with more than 170,000 residents in this situation in the state.

Hilary’s imminent arrival as a tropical storm in California marks a historic weather event. Floods and tropical storms have been present in recent weeks in parts of the Indo-Pacific and left havoc after the obvious effects of climate change and extreme natural phenomena that the world is experiencing.

With AP, Reuters, EFE and local media