The delegations from Mexico and the United States entered the Treasury room of the National Palace, the headquarters of the Mexican Government, smiling and apologized for the delay. After a lunch that lasted almost an hour and a half longer than planned, six senior officials from both countries approached the booth, where everything was ready to close two arduous days of work and present the latest advances in Security on the bilateral agenda. with a joint press conference. They spoke of a more aggressive strategy against the chemical precursors of fentanyl, of expediting the extraditions of criminal kingpins, of increasing the exchange of information to stop arms trafficking, and of more determined actions against human trafficking networks. But when the question and answer session arrived, the topic that everyone wanted to talk about was the new border wall authorized, just a few hours before and in an unexpected turn, by the Joe Biden Government. The 32-kilometer extension of the fence in southern Texas left the agreements in the background and forced secretaries Antony Blinken and Alejandro Mayorkas to give explanations: one to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the other to the media.

“In the Government of Mexico we are absolutely reluctant and against there being walls,” said Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena, who used her vast diplomatic experience to endorse her Government’s rejection of the measure without breaking the air of cordiality that prevailed during the visit of Blinken, his American counterpart. The Secretary of Foreign Affairs recognized the dialogue that has taken place with the White House to address the immigration crisis and form a common front against strong-arm speeches. “We build bridges and not walls, we reject buoys and fences, and we ratify our cooperation,” she commented elegantly. “Unfortunately, that announcement coincides with their visit,” she let out.

Mayorkas anticipated the controversy caused by the decision to give the green light to the wall and published a message half an hour before the conference began to clarify what had happened. “This Administration has made it clear from day one that border walls are not the answer,” the secretary said, paraphrasing what he had written moments before. Hours earlier, Biden did the same before reporters at the White House. The US president, who promised during the campaign that he was not going to expand the border fence, said that these resources were allocated during the Donald Trump Administration to the wall and that he could not convince Congress to reallocate them to other purposes. “We had no choice,” Mayorkas said, appealing to the same phrase that his boss used.

Alicia Bárcena and Antony Blinken, on October 5 in Mexico City. José Méndez (EFE)

A day later, López Obrador gave a more detailed account of his closed-door meeting with Blinken and gave credence to the explanations offered by the White House. In an attempt not to fuel the controversy and not add fuel to anti-Mexican rhetoric in the United States, the Mexican president downplayed the announcement, said that it had been “taken out of context” and hoped that the construction of the new segment of the fence would not was going to materialize. The US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, took a similar position. “We live in times of historic cooperation between Mexico and the United States,” he said at a news conference Friday. “We are not going to be distracted by a little bit [de muro]”, he added, when questioned repeatedly on the subject.

Roberto Zepeda, an academic at the UNAM North American Research Center, considers that the announcement of the work represents a message between the lines from Washington to the López Obrador Government. “Biden has been highly questioned about how he has handled the relationship with Mexico and this is probably a way of saying to Mexico ‘we need more cooperation, we need you to do more,'” says Zepeda. “They say that in politics there are no coincidences,” he adds, “they separate themselves and take great care of the forms, but in the end what counts are the actions and not so much what is said.”

On Wednesday, when the extension of the wall was announced, Mayorkas’ message went in another direction. “There is currently an acute and immediate need to build physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the US border to prevent illegal entries,” said the secretary, justifying the annulment of more than twenty laws that stood in the way of the construction of the work. Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, points out that Mayorkas, targeted at a time when immigration detentions are around record numbers, sought to “send a signal of border control and that the border is not open.”

“Talking about 32 kilometers of wall on a border of more than 3,000 kilometers is not a big deal, although the timing is interesting,” says Selee. The specialist emphasizes that the announcement of the wall also coincided with the report that the United States will resume mass deportations of Venezuelans, another sign of tighter control on the border. “The issue is thorny for Biden because it helps the message that migration is being controlled and helps with the average voter in the United States, but it angers various sectors of the Democratic Party,” she says.

A migrant crosses the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juárez (Chihuahua State), on September 22. JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

The announcement was not only a surprise during the visit of members of Biden’s Cabinet to Mexico, it also opened internal fronts against the president. “Will Biden apologize to me and to the United States for taking so long to move and allowing 15 million illegal immigrants to flood our country?” said Trump, the favorite to repeat as the Republican presidential candidate. Democratic Congressman Henry Cuéllar said, on the other hand, that the wall was “a 14th century solution” and several Hispanic and progressive legislators expressed their “disappointment” at the Executive’s decision. “It doesn’t leave anyone happy, neither the radicals nor the moderates,” says Zepeda.

However, calls to take a more assertive approach to the migration crisis came from both parties. “Biden is being pressured by both Republicans and Democrats,” Selee notes. “It is a decision that is also influenced by his low popularity in the polls,” she says about the political derivative before the 2024 elections and the symbolic weight that the measure has. “A President Biden is perceived to be very weakened and pressured by the Republicans, and in that context the hardening of his policy is understood,” Zepeda agrees. A good example is that the immigration issue was discussed for the first time in a meeting of the High Level Security Dialogue between both countries or the sending of 800 soldiers to reinforce the border a couple of weeks ago.

“Mexico also plays in the politics of the United States and that is why this visit was so taken care of in the diplomatic sphere,” comments the researcher. Next year’s elections anticipate that heavy-handed speeches will maintain their prominence, as well as reproaches for López Obrador’s security policy, strategies of attrition against Biden. Migration and the fentanyl crisis – two crucial issues ahead of the elections – inevitably pass through Mexican territory and will constantly test diplomatic channels and their effectiveness in the coming months. In this scenario, the commitment of both Governments continues to be to defend the “good health” of the bilateral relationship, despite everything. “We are experiencing an unprecedented alliance, but also with unprecedented challenges,” Blinken summarized during his visit to Mexico City.

