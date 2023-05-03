This Tuesday, May 2, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and United States National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall met to discuss additional measures to address the humanitarian situation on the shared border and in the region, following the successful initiative that both leaders announced in January 2023.

Mexico and the United States agreed to take joint measures to combat human traffickers and smugglers that exploit migrants, complementing the campaign launched by the United States together with Colombia and Panama to combat human trafficking in the Darién.

They also agreed to continue enhancing their efforts in Central America to address the causes of migration and expand legal avenues, with a special emphasis on personalized support.

Mexico recognized the value of the regional processing centers announced by the United States last week, and there was discussion of how Mexico could contribute to their effectiveness. Likewise, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to receive more than 100,000 people from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador under the family reunification permit program.

Both countries promised to continue the joint initiative that reduced the arrivals of undocumented people at the shared border by 95%.

The United States will continue to accept people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela under the humanitarian program, while Mexico will accept migrants back on humanitarian grounds.

Finally, the commitment to modernize the shared border of 3,152 km was reaffirmed. President Biden signed a presidential permit to advance the expansion of the Mexicali II land port of entry, and both countries committed to taking action to complete this project by the end of this year, which will benefit both economies.