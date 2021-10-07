Gone is the Mérida Initiative and a new and strengthened relationship is built, based on understanding, reciprocity and mutual respect. Drug trafficking, homicides, arms smuggling and the fight against illicit finances are the topics on the shared agenda

Mexico and the United States open a new stage in the bilateral relationship, to “implement a vision of shared security, focused on addressing the causes of violence,” according to the Mexican Foreign Ministry, and “in recognition of the collaboration lasting, mutual respect and respect for sovereignty that compels us to face security challenges together, ”according to the White House.

This new phase – which will have a launch this Friday, October 8 in Mexico City – seeks to leave behind the Merida Initiative, a cooperation program agreed between the governments of George W. Bush and Felipe Calderón and in which from 2008 to the date Washington has allocated more than three billion dollars to Mexico for the modernization of military equipment and vehicles, training and technical assistance for the security forces, as well as help to strengthen the judicial infrastructure.

Today, according to statements by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to the newspaper The Washington Post, on July 29, “the Mérida Initiative is dead, it is not working”, and it is time to move on to a new instrument of cooperation, for which officials from both governments have been working for 10 months, already during the era Biden.

For Dr. Raúl Benítez Manaut, who has been a professor at Columbia University in New York and at the Center for Hemispheric Studies of the United States National Defense University, “removing the name of the Mérida Initiative is actually a political issue, It is not a matter that has to do with cooperation programs, but a matter of nomenclature ”.

In an interview with France 24, the specialist points out that the Mérida Initiative was a name that the current president did not want because it was a seal of Felipe Calderón, and today both governments want to give a personal seal that distinguishes them from Donald Trump and Calderón. But the important thing – he needs – is the signing of the specific agreements.

“What the Government of Mexico is looking for is that the programs are independent of each other. If there is a weapons problem, let the binational teams be made to work on the issue of weapons that come from the United States to Mexico; if there is a money laundering problem, it is a program of the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) with the Mexican SAT (Tax Administration Service); if there is a follow-up of drug cartels, that is the Mexican Defense and Navy with the Pentagon and with the DEA ”, he explains.

On October 5, at a press conference at the National Palace, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard insisted on leaving the Merida Initiative behind and pointed out that “we have to work with the United States to achieve this new stage. Based on what? In an understanding. Unlike the Mérida Initiative, Mexico is not asking for this, it did not go to knock on the door to say ‘I need assistance, I need this, I need the other, I need you to support me’, no. We have to work on security, but it is a symmetrical, respectful understanding; and that is what we have been building ”.

The official announced that Mexico presented 10 priorities, among which it stands out to reduce the number of homicides and request that there be reciprocity in the control of arms trafficking, as well as in legal assistance and in matters of extradition.

In fact, on the eve of the summit on October 8, there have already been bilateral meetings of both security and justice officials. The most recent case is the meeting between Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and his Mexican counterpart, Alejandro Gertz Manero, on September 30.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work closely on criminal investigations and transnational crime allegations, including those related to narcotics and firearms trafficking and human trafficking and smuggling, and illicit finance and money laundering,” Washington reported.

In this sense, Benítez Manaut – attached to the Center for Research on North America, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico – points out that what we are seeing is that security cooperation is strengthened in a very similar way in which it occurred in the economic sphere. In other words, just as the DEAN (High Level Economic Dialogue) was held, now the High Level Dialogue on Security (DANS) will take place.

The foregoing, the expert points out, is a sign that the relationship is not broken, but is reinforced, and is that, although now half of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has passed and there is greater confidence, for a time it was around in The United States is the ghost of the rupture, since, being a leftist president, there was uncertainty about an eventual shift towards “Bolivarian” style measures, in clear reference to Venezuela.

Moments of tension

It is a year since the Mexico-United States relationship had one of its most difficult moments of recent times, when in October 2020, General Salvador Cienfuegos, Chief of Defense during the six-year term of Enrique Peña, was arrested in California. Nieto, accused of complicity with the crime.

On October 19, four days after the arrest, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador launched a severe complaint to Washington and warned that he “owes us an explanation” for the secret investigation that led to the general’s capture.

“It is not worth it” – the Mexican president reproached that day – that the DEA agents participate in Mexico, obtain information and resolve “without informing the Government of Mexico what they are investigating.”

Even at the end of October, Foreign Minister Ebrard announced that in a formal way “we have made known to the United States our deep dissatisfaction that information has not been shared” of the investigation that the Washington anti-drug agency armed against the general and which led the US prosecutor’s office to file three charges for drug trafficking and one for money laundering against whoever was the head of the Armed Forces, and accused him of links with a criminal group that operates in the Mexican state of Nayarit.

The following month, at the request of the United States Department of Justice, the judge of the Court of the Eastern District of New York, Carol Bagley Amon, agreed to dismiss the charges against the soldier and send him back to Mexico, after one more episode of the bilateral relationship. that leaves several doubts and lessons.

A year later, that tension seems to be overcome. With a new acting ambassador, Ken Salazar, and after President Joe Biden’s affirmation that “the United States has no closer friend than Mexico,” there is an atmosphere of cordiality that is reflected in messages like that expressed by the US president. on the occasion of the Bicentennial of Mexico’s Independence from Spain, or in tweets such as the one that the US embassy posted, on the occasion of a joint military practice of the military from both countries, which they initialed with the hashtags #SociosVecinosAmigos and # MásFuertesJuntos.

These practices, says Raúl Benítez Manaut, an active member of the Latin American Studies Association, are remarkable since they mark the reactivation of joint actions by National Defense. For while the Navy never stopped having active collaboration with the US military forces, the Mexican Army had remained on the sidelines since, without a doubt, the case of General Cienfuegos left the relationship hurt.

Diplomatic rigidity

Another episode that caused tension in the bilateral relationship was the statements of former ambassador Christopher Landau, at the end of April this year, at a round table of ex-diplomats organized by the Council of American Ambassadors (CAA).

“(López Obrador) has basically adopted an attitude of laissez faire (let it happen) to the cartels, which is obviously problematic for our government (in the US). It is a big problem for Mexico. He sees (the fight against) the cartels as his Vietnam. Just as it was for his predecessors (in the presidency). AMLO is very insistent in trying to avoid this type of conflict (with the cartels), ”said Landau, and estimated that criminal groups undoubtedly play a broad role in the governance of Mexico.

The Mexican president’s response was immediate: “I understand the former ambassador because, naturally, he has a different conception, he represents or represented a foreign government in our country and they would like us to act as they think and, also as it was before I became president, that it went to extremes that foreign agencies were in charge of applying the policy to combat drug trafficking ”.

The attitude of the new ambassador, Ken Salazar, has been one of cordiality, and not because that of his predecessor was not, but the intention of establishing a friendly deal with the Mexican authorities seems clear.

Different strategies

Since his arrival in government, López Obrador has been very emphatic that violence is not fought with more violence and that his policy is that of “hugs, not bullets,” which has earned him repeated criticism, especially in the face of the upswing and the record numbers in intentional homicides in the country.

An emblematic case of what some consider to have been the failed security strategy occurred in October 2019 when Army troops had already detained Ovidio Guzmán, Joaquín’s son El Chapo Guzmán, after a confrontation in Sinaloa and López Obrador issued the order to release him, with the argument of avoiding further bloodshed, since the hosts of the Sinaloa capo had besieged the city and threatened to cause massacres of innocents.

The issue generated surprise and to some extent annoyance in the United States. Despite the fact that the Mexican Government has said that the tactic is not to go after the ringleaders or the leaders of criminal gangs, as was done in past six-year terms, but to attack the causes of violence, generating development opportunities to combat poverty, The truth is that for Washington the capture of the great leaders continues to be a priority.

Proof of this has been the juicy rewards offered by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes The Mencho, leader of the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, and more recently the increase in the reward for information leading to the capture of Ismael May Zambada, historical leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, along with El Chapo.

This and other issues, such as the freezing of accounts of criminal organizations Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), will undoubtedly be the major issues to be addressed at the meeting on October 8.

The High Level Dialogue on Security, says the Foreign Ministry, “represents a new vision from humanism that puts at the center the creation of opportunities, the promotion of development, the attention of addictions from public health, the respect for rights human rights and the strengthening of the rule of law ”.

The United States and Mexico, highlights the White House in a statement, “remain committed partners in cooperation for security, in order to protect our citizens and make our nations safer and stronger.”