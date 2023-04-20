Mexico and USA announced a candidacy to host the Women’s World Cup 2027.
The deadline for the federations to send their candidacy for the World Cup is until April 21, 2023while May 19 will be the deadline to submit the Candidacy Agreement.
“The Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) will provide more information on the candidacy in the coming days”can be read in the statement issued by both selective.
In the event that the proposal is approved by FIFA, it would be the first time that Mexico hosts a Women’s World Cup, for its part, it would be the third for the country of stars and stripes.
“Women’s soccer in Mexico has experienced sustained growth over the last five years and its development, both on the pitch and off it, added to the female empowerment it has achieved and will continue to achieve, is one of the Federation’s strategic priorities. Mexican Soccer. With pleasure we team up again with the United States Federation, in the search for this world cup for our region, which will undoubtedly be historic “said Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF.
It is expected to be for next May 17, 2024 when it is announced who will be the winner according to the applications.
Also, during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand there will be a workshop about the candidacies and an observer program. Countries must present their candidacies no later than December 8 of this year.
#Mexico #United #States #seek #organize #Womens #World #Cup
Leave a Reply