After beating 34 teams, after a year of competition, three elimination phases, including the final eighth between the greats of Concacaf, Canada qualified for Qatar 2022 and returned to the World Cup after 36 years. Those led by John Herdman, Mexico and the United States qualified directly for the World Cup and Costa Rica will play the playoffs, against New Zealand, by occupying fourth place.

On the fourteenth and last date of the octagonal final, which seemed to be purely formal, there was only one change in the table in which Mexico -with 28 points, the same as Canada- displaced the United States from second place -with 25 units- , with their 2-0 win at the Estadio Azteca and the Stars and Stripes’ 2-0 loss to the Ticos in San José that closed with the same 25 US integers.

the leader fell

Panama closed its participation in the octagonal final with a 1-0 win against leader Canada. The goal that gave the canaleros their sixth victory in 14 games was scored by Gabriel Torres in the 49th minute of the fourteenth and last date of the competition.

The Costa Rican team defeated the United States 2-0, but did not achieve its goal of achieving a direct quota to Qatar 2022 and is preparing to play the playoff against New Zealand.

The Ticos, led by Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez, reached 25 points, the same as Greg Berhalter’s Americans, who took third place in direct classification for the Qatar event due to better goal difference.

The defender of the Colombian Millionaires Juan Pablo Vargas defeated the resistance of Zack Steffen, of the English Manchester City, with an accurate header to decree the 1-0 for the Ticos. In minute 58, after a confusion in the visiting area, Contreras, from the local Guanacasteca, raised the second Costa Rican goal to the board.

Mexico won

Creative Uriel Antuna repaid Gerardo Martino’s confidence with a goal and a penalty taken by Raúl Jiménez gave Mexico a 2-0 win over El Salvador and second place with the same 28 points as leader Canada. 2-1.

And finally, it was a match for the honor in which Jamaica added 11 points, with its 2-1 victory against the Catrachos, to finish in sixth place and finish burying a bottom-ranked Honduras with only 4 units.

Honduran Ángel Tejeda opened the scoring from a penalty in the 18th minute, but the Jamaicans scored through Leon Bailey in the 39th and Ravel Morrison in the 45+2.

EFE