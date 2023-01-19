The arrest of Messina Denaro, the only big boss of the Sicilian mafia to survive a search of more than 30 years, responsible for countless crimes including the murder of prosecutor Giovanni Falcone, serves as a reminder of the operation of the three major Italian groups: the Sicilian mafia, the Neapolitan camorra and the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta, with their similarities and differences with our criminal organizations.

According to figures from the Italian Business Association, the mafia (with its three large groups) controls 20 percent of the companies in that country, especially the small ones; its profits are equivalent, per year, to 15 percent of the Italian GDP; its capital assets exceed 800 billion dollars worldwide, of which 11 billion are invested in real estate and the same in the financial sector, while operations of counterfeiting of branded products and black market leaves net profits of 15 thousand 500 million dollars a year.

The Confercensenti, the association that brings together merchants in Italy, estimates, in turn, that the mafia bills about 90 billion euros a year, which is equivalent to 7 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and that makes it the most profitable industry on the peninsula. Of that amount, 10 billion euros come from extortion; 30 billion usury; 4 thousand 600 million of contraband; 7 billion thefts and robberies and 13 billion euros of illegal construction. The most worrying thing about this process, says the trade center, is the enormous capacity of the mafia to reinvest those profits in the formal economy and thus legalize it.

They use three methods, according to the same business report: Entrepreneurs who want to open new businesses are contacted and rules and partnerships are imposed on them: in other words, they are forced to accept a minority stake in their businesses from the mafia; the mafiosi themselves have been making their companies pass from small businesses to large industries, “accepting” legitimate capital that is associated with them; and third, many of the big companies have agreed with the mafia to have a kind of preventive insurance.

It is not a speculation. According to an investigation against the Calabrian mafia, Italcementi, the fifth largest cement producer in the world, a company with 22,000 employees and a turnover of more than 6 billion euros a year, only in Italy, agreed to agree with the Calabrian mafia to avoid kidnappings. attacks or sabotage, assumed higher costs (also via union agreements) and favored that organization in the cement marketing process. When the leader of the Calabrian mafia was arrested months ago, it was discovered that at least 120 million euros came from that agreement with the cement company. The company limited itself to saying that it had no comment on the matter.

We must pay attention to how, in the face of greater pressure from the State, the mafia has not abandoned drug trafficking, but has left it in very specific sectors while it has turned to expanding its political and economic power.

For the Sicilian mafia, their center of operation is Palermo, the main city of the island. Until 1992, Palermo could not be differentiated, on the contrary, from the worst violence that can be experienced in Mexico. That year, in just two months, the magistrate Paolo Borsellino and shortly after the judge Giovanni Falcone and his wife Francesca, who led the fight against the mafia, were murdered. From that year until 1998, the rate of murders related to reckoning was close to 300 per year. But the murder of Borsellino and Falcone served to force us to reconsider the fight against the mafia and change the authorities in Palermo to shake off that stigma. And the results have been spectacular: today there are almost no mob-related murders in that city and tourism is flourishing.

One of the key men for what they have called the “cultural revolution” of Palermo, was its former mayor Leoluca Orlando. When speaking with Orlando, we had the opportunity to do so a few years ago, the then mayor always insists that the fight against organized crime must be assumed, yes, from the national level, but that the decisive factor is the participation of local authorities to break the mafia shelters and protection scheme and must occur both in the police and in the cultural and social spheres.

The mafia, Orlando says, “needs silence and darkness and we in Palermo decided to turn on the lights and speak very loudly about it.” Everyone, he adds, “had to recognize that the mafia had penetrated Italian banking, politics , and then he had to decide whether he was for it or against it.”

But there is a central point in his logic that must be applied to our country: “when the mafia is outside, he says, it is not a mafia. There is a difference between a normal criminal organization and the mafia, because a normal organization goes against the state and is outside the state, against the banks and is outside the banks, is against the church and outside the church, is against of society and outside of it. But the mafia, the mafias, are something different, they are against the State but within the State, against the bank but within the bank, against the church and they have penetrated the church, they are against society, without However, they are established in society, the mafia, to be so, has to be within civil society”.

In Mexico, as Leoluca Orlando requested, the lights must be “turned on” because drug trafficking is within society. From there you have to remove it.