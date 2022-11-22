Mexico did not find the goal and Lewandowski missed a penalty in the only clear chance for Poland. The 0-0 draw was very well received by Argentina after their fiasco against Saudi Arabia. Although they played to win, the Mexicans did not hit the mark on the last pass, and even less so with the shot against Szczesny. His did not seem like a football problem, no matter how painful his latest results have been and how unstable his lineups are for Tata Marino. What happens to them is that they don’t have a goal despite having good strikers like chucky Lush.

Mexico did not find Poland’s goal and in exchange knew how to protect theirs with Ochoa. The goalkeeper saved a contrasted scorer like Lewandowski from a penalty. The Golden Boot and top scorer in the League with Barça, infallible at Bayern Munich and in the national team —11 shots converted from 11 maximum penalties in official matches in Poland— continues without scoring in a World Cup match. Lewandowski’s mistake was the most notorious thing in Poland.

More information

Mexico went for the game since Tata Martino sang the lineup, more ambitious and varied than that of Poland, which seemed only pending to connect with Lewandowski. El Tri tried to have the ball to develop the game, they opened the field well to enter from both wings and got on top of the Polish center forward. Michniewicz’s team withdrew more on their court to jump into pressure in search of stealing the ball and go quickly on the counter in the direction of the expert Ochoa’s frame.

Raúl Jiménez (left) of Mexico tries to make a long pass in front of Poland’s Kamil Glik (right). Noushad Thekkayil (EFE)

Although the opportunities were few, Chucky Lozano did not stop bothering and the Mexicans took good crosses that passed by or could not be finished off well for Szczesny’s peace of mind. They reduced the defenses of Poland as they could while the media, and also Zielinski, stayed in no man’s land to the despair of Lewandowski. Michniewicz had to correct himself at half-time to try to improve the mark on Lozano and generate more play around his striker, a spectator until then of the World Cup.

The corrections worked and Lewandowski planted himself in the area after a rebound to struggle with Héctor Moreno. The play, typical of two veterans and also of a defender who tries to prevent the striker from gaining his position in one-on-one, did not seem to be of any consequence at first glance until the VAR intervened and the referee ordered a penalty to the satisfaction of Poland.

Lewandowski shot to ensure, to the left of the goalkeeper, and Memo Ochoa guessed the action, rejected the ball and kept the 0-0. At 37 years old and in his fifth World Cup, the goalkeeper from Mexico once again left the striker Lewandowski sterile.

The Polish striker already missed the last shot from eleven meters that he took with Barcelona and also missed in a friendly against Australia. That striker who did not stop scoring goals at the start of the League has lost his duen since he was sent off in Pamplona and sanctioned with three games that he will play against Espanyol, Atlético and Getafe.

The defense of Mexico tries to avoid the goal against the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. MANAN VATSYAYANA (AFP)

Relieved by their goalkeeper, Mexico regained the initiative at times and returned to the charge without success despite the changes of Tata Martino. He held up well for Poland until in the last stretch, and especially in the match overtime, he came close to Ochoa’s goal. He didn’t find a way to score either and the game ended as it started to the satisfaction of Argentina.

Mexico and Poland refused, as if in the end trying not to lose was more important than trying to win, and they no longer competed for a lead held by Saudi Arabia. On Saturday it will be difficult to speculate on the Argentina-Mexico match.

subscribe here to our special newsletter about the World Cup in Qatar